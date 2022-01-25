Rejuvenation In 2022

Snuggle up to nature in Jeju

The South Korean island's many rejuvenating activities include forest bathing and aqua therapy

South Korea Correspondent In Jeju
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Stroll in a forest, breathing in the freshest air as leaves rustle overhead.

Flex your body, guided by a yoga instructor, while gazing at a snow-capped mountain.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2022, with the headline Snuggle up to nature in Jeju. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top