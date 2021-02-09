For Subscribers
Small travel players hanging on
As global travel looks unlikely to resume any time soon, boutique operators are rolling out new products for customers here in a bid to ride out the pandemic
Years ago, missing the nature in his home state of Karnataka, India, Mr Vijay Kumar Patil launched SGTrek, a social platform to connect like-minded outdoor lovers.
In 2013, he began organising free monthly walks to explore trails in Bukit Timah, MacRitchie and Pulau Ubin, the hikes a form of escape during the months he was not travelling.