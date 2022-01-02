Slow Pacers and Slowmads

Meet the Slow Pacers - pandemic travellers who are ardent about wellness and safety. Their close cousins would be Slowmads - a new wave of digital nomads who stay put in one destination to work and play.

Slow travel has been idealised for years, but the lingering global pandemic is enhancing its appeal while engendering new variants of slow and careful wanderers.

Global trend forecaster WGSN identified the Slow Pacer, along with other new pandemic-forged personas like the Mindful Explorer, in its Understanding The New Traveller report last September.

Health and wellness have been a rising consumer priority for some time, but variants like Omicron have added a new dimension.

"Not only do Slow Pacers have a new permanent caution when it comes to safety and hygiene, but an evolved attitude to mental well-being is also high up on their agenda," says the report commissioned by the Singapore Tourism Board. "Looking for wholesome experiences, wellness destinations and transformational journeys to embark on, Slow Pacers want to become better versions of themselves."

Slow Pacers belong to a broad spectrum, from multi-generational families to businessmen to staycationers who all have more time or cherish languorous days more now.

The global move to remote work means people are recovering precious leisure time and enjoying more sleep and a slowed-down lifestyle. This whets their appetite for unrushed travel.

In the same vein, digital travel company Booking.com predicts that this year, travel will be a dominant self-care trend.

In polling 24,000 travellers from 31 countries and territories, including 1,000 Singaporeans, it found that 79 per cent agreed that travel boosts their mental and emotional well-being more than other modes of self-care like daily exercise and meditation.

Its list of vitamin vacays - for travellers to reignite and rejuvenate - includes hiking in the Blue Mountains of Australia and watching wildlife in Sri Lanka.

Recently, a family from Singapore vacationed in Granada, Spain, basing their activities around their abode, La Esperanza Granada Resort & Private Villa.

They rode Andalucian horses in a nearby village, went stargazing with the resort's professional astronomer and drank juice squeezed from oranges picked in the orchard every morning.

"They did many things, but they also had time to play in the gardens, sit by the fireplace and watch the sun set over the Sierra Nevada mountains," says the resort's managing director Christine Cunanan.

She adds: "We're seeing a trend towards slow travel among our clients. They're staying longer and in fewer places, for safety and health reasons."

Holistic hospitality is the way ahead, says Dr Luciano Lopez, dean of the EHL Campus (Singapore), an outpost of Ecole Hoteliere de Lausanne, the Swiss hospitality management school. As the pandemic continues to linger, the health and wellness industries will remain "integral" this year, he says.

"The wellness sector will continue to see high demand to heal the mind, body and soul through holistic hospitality," he adds, alongside stringent health measures to protect people from the virus.

In this scenario, hotels have to appeal to guests stressed by the pandemic, for instance, by embedding health diagnostic technology and bespoke treatment plans from experts to develop vitality and restore sleep.

Hospitality players are alert to this trend. Capella Hotel Group's vice-chairman Evan Kwee has launched hotels that create the spaces and elevate the services for global nomads who work and play at a destination.

"The pandemic has future-proofed this concept and it's even more relevant today," says Mr Kwee, who adds that guests are now booking longer stays. His hotels include Sentosa's Capella Singapore, the Patina Maldives, which opened last year, and Capella Ubud, Bali.

Bali attracted the highest number of digital nomads in South-east Asia in 2019, because of its lower cost of living and proximity to beaches.

"Another part is spearheaded by the government to enable foreigners to work up to five years on the island without a work permit, in a bid to revive the tourism sector," according to Traveloka, South-east Asia's lifestyle super-app.

Mr Kwee says: "I know many people today realise they can work remotely from anywhere and are going to Niseko, Bali or wherever it is to live and work remotely for a few months. I hope that as a brand, we can capture some of that market."