Skyscanner and Booking.com launch first 11.11 travel sales in Singapore

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The platforms’ 11.11 sales will include discounted flights and stays at participating airlines and properties.

SINGAPORE – It is not too late to snag discounted travel deals for the year-end holiday season.

Travel metasearch platform Skyscanner and travel booking platform Booking.com are rolling out 11.11 sales campaigns in Singapore for the first time, offering discounts of up to 15% on selected flights and at least 30% off stays at participating properties.

Until Nov 11, Skyscanner’s Singles Day sale will feature exclusive deals from airlines such as Trinity Airways, Jin Air, Jeju Air and Cathay Pacific.

For instance, flights from Singapore to Jeju on Trinity Airways are discounted by up to 9% for travel between Nov 1, 2026, and March 27, 2027. Meanwhile, flights to Incheon on Jeju Air are discounted by up to 8% for the same period.

Those considering multi-city trips can look out for deals such as up to 15% off on flights from Incheon to Ishigaki, Japan or Ho Chi Minh City via Jin Air.

The sale also includes promotional fares on selected flights for airlines such as Vietnam Airlines, Sun PhuQuoc Airways and StarLux Airlines.

To access these deals, travellers must search for their departure airport, destination and travel dates in Skyscanner before selecting their preferred flights. Eligible deals are identified by a blue “On Sale” tag.

For further savings, travellers can also check out Skyscanner’s Drops feature, available exclusively on its mobile app. It highlights flights with price drops of up to 40% compared with recent fares. The selection is refreshed daily to reflect the latest price changes, so available deals may vary.

Among the deals with the highest price drops during Skyscanner’s 11.11 sale period is a return flight from Singapore to Shanghai for travel from Jan 7 to 12, 2027, which costs $258 a person and is 37% cheaper than usual.

Return flights from Singapore to Seoul for travel from Nov 9 to 19 are 32% cheaper than usual, with prices starting at $453.

Travellers will be able to find deals on flights to destinations like Seoul, Tokyo, Bangkok and more. PHOTO: UNSPLASH

Check the Skyscanner app for the latest deals and price drops. For more information, go to https://str.sg/MPYW.

Book a cheaper stay

Those looking to save on accommodation can check out Booking.com’s 11.11 sale, which runs from Nov 9 to 16. The campaign marks the platform’s first 11.11 sale across Asia Pacific and the Middle East.

Travellers can enjoy savings of at least 30% on accommodation bookings at participating properties worldwide. These can be identified by the “11.11” label displayed on search results and room selection pages.

Destinations include Japan, China, Thailand, Vietnam and South Korea, with over 12,000 participating properties.

For example, Grand Nikko Tokyo Daiba in Tokyo, where rooms start from around $213 a night in December, will offer a 33% discount.

Luxury ryokan Fuji Onsenji Yumedono near Lake Kawaguchiko at the foot of Mount Fuji, with rooms from around $1,246 a night in December, will be discounted by 30%. Prices are based on checks by The Straits Times.

In China, boutique luxury property Avatar Peaks Resort in Zhangjiajie will offer 40% off, while business hotel Howard Johnson Paragon Hotel Beijing will offer 60% off.

In Bangkok’s Chinatown district, Shanghai Mansion Bangkok will be available for 75% off, while Chatrium Grand Bangkok in the Siam area will offer 30% off.

Bookings must be made before 10pm on Nov 16. The promotion applies to stays between Nov 9, 2026, and Dec 31, 2027. Participating deals will be available once the promotion launches on Nov 9.

For more information, go to booking.com.