Singaporeans explore the world safely: 5 back-to-travel hacks from a solo globetrotter

TORONTO - It feels strange to travel again. Prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, when I averaged 70 flights a year, my luggage was subconsciously packed in minutes while flight itineraries were pieced together just hours before my departure.

In September, after 17 months of being grounded, I took an epic flight - stretching almost 19 hours - to New York. As the departure date neared, it felt unnerving to leave the comfort zone of Singapore to navigate a new world where Covid-19 rules continuously change.