Travel Digital nomads in a pandemic

The world is their oyster

While most of the world put travel on hold for the past two years, some digital nomads found it the perfect time to work and play around the world

Travel Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

For $1,193 a month, one could rent a room in a shared apartment in Singapore.

It was the same amount that Mr Fairuz Sallim paid a month for a year's worth of hotel stays across Asia, including at luxury chains such as Marriott and Hilton.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 15, 2022, with the headline The world is their oyster. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top