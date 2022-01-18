Seeing old haunts with fresh eyes

"What will you do a whole month in Singapore? It's such a small place," asked my friends, both German and Singaporean, when I told them of plans to visit my home town on a Vaccinated Travel Lane flight in November.

I work in Frankfurt, Germany, and although I used to come home often, Covid-19 has kept me away for almost two years.

"I'll be a tourist in my own country," I said.

I would do what Singaporeans have been doing within closed borders, and may continue to do this year. "It'll be fun to visit all my old haunts," I decided.

•Based in Frankfurt, language professional Ming E. Wong loves exploring neighbourhoods. Whenever she visits Singapore, she finds it exciting that many things change yet it is reassuring that many things also feel the same.

Little India: Ferrari, migrant shoppers and a whiff of China

There is no better place to start since, like thousands of babies of my generation, I was born in Kandang Kerbau Hospital, now the KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

You know how places can look and feel different at different times of the day? Well, early-morning Little India feels calm and trusting.

I see stacks of banana leaves and bags of onions left in front of restaurants for the day's use. Nobody is going to take them away.

There is a lot of "China" in Little India - there is the Chinese medical hall offering scalp treatment and osteopathic bone-setting, and the former house of Tan Teng Niah, the sole surviving Chinese villa in the area.

Nursing a masala tea from a street store outside the Shree Lakshminarayan Temple, I spot a colourful building, No. 672. This could be the most colourful public loo and laundromat in Singapore. The top window reminds me of an Indian pottu on a forehead.

In the evening, Little India is rambunctious and busy, with people and wares spilling over the five-foot-ways.

At the fruit and vegetable market, most of the shoppers are men, probably migrant workers doing their groceries.

The garish lights and colourful murals take on a theatrical billboard air. At one junction, a guy drives up noisily in a red Ferrari, double-parks on a yellow line just outside a coffee shop and sits down at a table to order. Such Bollywood chutzpah.

Bras Basah: Echoes of school days, lots of diversity

As a schoolgirl, I had checked out Mills & Boon novels at second-hand bookstores in Bras Basah Complex. The Evernew Book Store still stocks childhood classics such as the Enid Blyton and Clifford The Big Red Dog books.

The art supply and frame-making stores are still around, and the lovely Sims Galleria offers art-jamming sessions.

For sheer variety, nothing beats Waterloo Street, diverse before this became a buzz word. The synagogue in the Jacob Ballas Centre looks across to a Catholic Chapel.

A few metres on, the Sri Krishnan Temple is fronted by a Buddhist shrine. The front of the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple is wrapped in a plastic tent, but neither temple lacks devotees stopping by to pray or offer incense.

I stop at the Koong Woh Tong House for a cup of herbal tea dispensed from golden belly canisters, then dally at a Chinese dry goods store where two aunties explain to me the difference between American and Korean ginseng.

Singapore is a noisy place, but on a Sunday morning, Waterloo Street offers calming Buddhist chants from a shop selling Buddhist accessories, plaintive erhu music from a bookshop and twinkly piano music from the Singapore Ballet Academy on the top floor of the former Catholic High School.

Empty white rooms with peeling paint on the ground floor contrast with the heart-warming murals of heritage artist Yip Yew Chong on the walls outside.

Some black-and-white photographs will remind you that galumphing schoolboys once pounded these rooms.

Fort Canning Park: Colonial memories and young Singaporeans

I remember Fort Canning Park well for the Drama Centre, the National Library and, of course, the Registry of Marriages, where I got married.

The park is bigger and lusher than I remember.

The colonial tombstones are still there and just as evocative as ever - one George Green, seaman on the H.M.S. Raleigh had fallen "from aloft whilst furling sails".

A group of boys is cricket-batting on the lawn in front of the Fort Canning Centre and domestic helpers are picnicking under trees. A Balinese garden draws many young people to pose and post, I think.

I chance upon the Raffles House all dolled up for Christmas. This overlooks the lighthouse and what must have been a very pretty view of the old harbour.

I had stopped by the house in London that Sir Stamford Raffles lived in, now converted into residential flats, and that was not as pretty as this.

From Fort Canning Park, it is a short walk to the National Gallery Singapore, which is currently hosting an exhibition of the works of Chua Mia Tee, Singapore's foremost naturalist painter.

His vivid paintings of Chinatown, the political personalities of the young Republic, the building in which these paintings were hung - I had attended an interview there with the Public Service Commission - all conspired to bring back old Singapore for me.

The Chua Mia Tee exhibition will run until November. I think I might visit it again.

Pasir Ris: Hornbill family and Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

The jewel in the crown of this neighbourhood is surely the Pasir Ris Nature Reserve. I see strutting roosters, a hornbill feeding its young, otters frolicking in the sea and two monitor lizards wrestling each other.

But the most common species is the homo sapiens. They whizz by on bikes in large numbers, jog in slinky gear or come attached with cameras that have long lenses.

To catch a glimpse of wildlife or have the park to yourself, you have to get there before sunrise.

Another highlight is the huge fishing pond in the middle of Pasir Ris Town Park. It is a major attraction for anglers, but you can hang out at the coffee or food shacks with water springs as your aural backdrop.

Walk around the pond and you will chance upon a boat sitting on land. From a distance, it reminds me of chief Hong's boat sitting atop a hill in the popular K-drama series, Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha (2021).