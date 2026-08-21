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The 2026 fair will occupy 25 per cent more exhibition space than its 2025 edition, with close to 100 exhibitors.

SINGAPORE – The National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (NATAS) Travel Fair returns from Aug 21 to 23 with more exhibitors, destination showcases and holiday deals for travellers looking to plan their next getaway.

Now in its 64th edition, Singapore’s largest travel fair will be held at Singapore Expo Halls 3B, 4 and 5.

It will occupy 25 per cent more exhibition space than its 2025 edition, with close to 100 exhibitors spanning travel agencies, national tourism organisations, airlines, cruise operators, hotels and resorts, banks, insurers and other travel-related businesses.

Fourteen national tourism organisations will participate, a 40 per cent increase from 2025 .

Cruises, seasonal experiences in focus

Among the destinations drawing interest this season is China, with tour agency Chan Brothers Travel observing a 10 per cent increase in China bookings in the first half of 2026 compared with the same period last year.

The country has seen strong tourism demand over the last few years. Travellers are now increasingly looking beyond China’s familiar cities for more seasonal and unconventional experiences, says Tan Jie Ni, senior marketing communications executive at Chan Brothers Travel.

For example, bookings for its Guizhou azalea bloom tours are already 60 per cent higher as of August than the total recorded for the whole of 2025.

The trend is being seen across other tour operators too.

Tour agency ASA Holidays’ director of marketing Sherwin Seow says the agency has seen booking numbers for China and Japan rise by 10 to 15 per cent, comparing January to April with May to August.

Seow adds that social media and popular movies have also helped put lesser-known destinations on travellers’ radars as well. For instance, the hit Chinese family drama Dear You (2026) – with a box office gross of over US$289 million (S$367 million) – has spotlighted Chaoshan in Guangdong.

Travellers enjoy Europe’s river cruises for its convenience and ease of seeing sights without needing to rush or stay on long bus rides. PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

Aside from China, tour agency Super Travels’ group vice-president and director William Huang says cruises in Europe are gaining traction.

“It’s very convenient for travellers to be able to visit different cities and countries along rivers like the Rhine and Danube without having to get on long bus rides, feeling rushed or needing to change hotels,” he says.

While Europe remains popular, Seow observes that more travellers have been choosing to transit in Central Europe amid geopolitical concerns affecting sentiment around certain flight routes, especially those involving stops in the Middle East.

Making similar observations, Tan says Chan Brothers Travel is prioritising direct-flight tours to Europe, recognising that travellers are increasingly mindful of flight routes and transit points.

Deals to look out for

For travellers hunting for inspiration, the fair’s stage programme will run from 1pm to 8pm daily, featuring performances and travel talks by destination partners and travel agents.

Visitors who spend at least $500 at the fair can also take part in the NATAS Lucky Dip, with prizes including flight tickets from Singapore Airlines and China Southern Airlines.

One of Super Travels’ biggest highlights is its Megatours, including a Harbin tour in January 2027 timed to coincide with the start of the renowned International Ice and Snow Festival. Another is its April 2027 Yangzhou Food Festival tour, which combines spring flower blossoms with a culinary-focused experience.

Huang recommends visitors check the floor plan in advance, particularly for those who already have specific exhibitors in mind.

ASA Holidays is taking a different approach to its NATAS promotions, with its “Travel More. Win More” campaign offering customers a chance to win a new BYD car.

Other offers include selected 1-for-1 package tours and room discounts of up to $2,020 on selected tours, while stocks last.

For bargain hunters, Chan Brothers Travel offers 1-for-1 deals across destinations including Korea, Japan and Vietnam, with prices starting from $794.

Still, travellers are advised to look beyond the headline price.

“Sometimes a package may cost slightly more but that difference could mean better flight timings, more conveniently located hotels, better meals, more included experiences or a more comfortably paced itinerary,” says Tan.

“These details may not be immediately obvious when comparing prices but they can make a significant difference to how enjoyable a holiday feels.”