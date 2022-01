Prices for the same hotel, such as Copper & Lumber Store Historic Inn (left) in Antigua, can vary among third-party booking platforms, so read the fine print and check if there are additional perks such as free breakfasts. Some hotels provide testing convenience by having medical staff conduct polymerase chain reaction tests for travellers in their rooms. Smaller towns (right) in North America are still seeing fewer numbers of tourists compared with pre-pandemic levels. Only a handful of countries such as the United States (above) accept the faster antigen rapid test, so make sure you have enough time to take the polymerase chain reaction test and get the result before you travel. Ushering in the new year with breakfast in the room at Park Hyatt Saint Kitts.