Savour authentic Sarawak laksa and cosy up to orangutans: Here’s how to make the most of your first trip to Kuching

When it comes to taking a short break that satisfies on all fronts, neighbouring Malaysia has so much to offer, and we are not just speaking of Johor Bahru or Kuala Lumpur.

Situated northwest on the wild island of Borneo is Sarawak, a hidden gem just waiting to be explored.

Kuching, the state capital, provides the ideal stepping stone into visiting this region while also having plenty to offer in its own right.

Earning a spot as one of the 49 new cities under UNESCO’s Creative Cities Network (UCCN) for gastronomy, Kuching is the place to feast the day away at unassuming eateries, then work off your calories with plenty of sightseeing. Another bonus point: It is only a one-and-a-half hour flight from Singapore.

Ideal for a spontaneous couple’s jaunt, or a laid-back trip with the family, there is something for everyone at Kuching. Even better, we take the hassle out of planning your trip with this detailed 4D/3N itinerary filled with exciting activities.

Day 1 – Touchdown in Kuching