Red-hot tourism

A newly opened pedestrian street (above) in Yan'an in Shaanxi province, China, explores the history of the Chinese Communist Party and features, among other things, posters as well as busts of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
A newly opened pedestrian street in Yan'an in Shaanxi province, China, explores the history of the Chinese Communist Party and features, among other things, posters as well as busts of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong (above).PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Opened by Chinese conglomerate Wanda Group, the 12 billion yuan (S$2.5 billion) area spans 1.28 sq km and was built in the revolution-period style. The complex offers a theatre (above), shops, restaurants, hotels and galleries.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
Being the Communist Party's revolutionary birthplace, Yan'an city is one of the most famous places for people keen on "Red Tourism", which focuses on the historically important locations for the party, battlefield sites and residences of communist leaders. The party will mark the 100th anniversary of its founding on Thursday.PHOTOS: EPA-EFE
