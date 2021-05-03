Rail luxury

The observation car of the Blue Train in Cape Town, South Africa. The ultimate luxury travel train experience for more than 70 years, the Blue Train - in one of its itineraries - crosses South Africa for more than 1,400km from Cape Town, its southern tip, to its capital Pretoria over 30 hours, through fields and slums, urban centres and dream landscapes.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
There are two Blue Train sets - the first can host 54 guests while the second can accommodate 82 guests. Besides club and lounge cars, each set also has suites that come with either twin or double beds.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
The Karoo semi-desert landscape as seen from the Blue Train. The train's interiors are by Mr David Barrett, the late American designer, and it has hosted celebrity guests such as former South African president Nelson Mandela, British singer-songwriter Elton John and Australian singer-songwriter Kylie Minogue.PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE
