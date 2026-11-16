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S’pore to KL via plane, train or bus: We tried all 3 to see which is best

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Three journalists try three modes of transport to Kuala Lumpur to determine which is the best based on speed, comfort and affordability.

Three journalists take three different modes of transport to Kuala Lumpur to determine which is the best based on speed, comfort and affordability.

ST PHOTOS: CLARA LOCK, EUNICE QUEK, SARAH STANLEY

Clara Lock

,

Eunice Quek

and

Sarah Stanley

  • Singapore travellers now have more ways to reach Kuala Lumpur, including plane, train and bus.
  • The Straits Times tested all three modes to asses their speed, affordability and comfort.
  • Read on to find out how they fared.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Singapore travellers are fast becoming spoilt for choice when it comes to getting to the Malaysian capital.

In December 2025, Malaysia’s Electric Train Service (ETS) was launched, which can take commuters from JB Sentral station to KL Sentral station in under five hours. Cars driving to KL from Singapore take roughly the same amount of time in clear traffic.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.