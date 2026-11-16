S’pore to KL via plane, train or bus: We tried all 3 to see which is best
- Singapore travellers now have more ways to reach Kuala Lumpur, including plane, train and bus.
- The Straits Times tested all three modes to asses their speed, affordability and comfort.
- Read on to find out how they fared.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Singapore travellers are fast becoming spoilt for choice when it comes to getting to the Malaysian capital.
In December 2025, Malaysia’s Electric Train Service (ETS) was launched, which can take commuters from JB Sentral station to KL Sentral station in under five hours. Cars driving to KL from Singapore take roughly the same amount of time in clear traffic.