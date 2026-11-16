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S’pore to KL via plane, train or bus: We tried all 3 to see which is best

Three journalists take three different modes of transport to Kuala Lumpur to determine which is the best based on speed, comfort and affordability.

SINGAPORE – Singapore travellers are fast becoming spoilt for choice when it comes to getting to the Malaysian capital.

In December 2025, Malaysia’s Electric Train Service (ETS) was launched, which can take commuters from JB Sentral station to KL Sentral station in under five hours. Cars driving to KL from Singapore take roughly the same amount of time in clear traffic.