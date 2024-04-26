Race in a virtual Macau Grand Prix, get travel tips and win lucky draw prizes this weekend

Discounted air tickets, hotel stays and dining vouchers. These are just some of the 250,000 gifts the Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) is offering international travellers this year.
As part of its celebrations to mark 25 years since the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, MGTO is giving away these prizes and launching roadshows across the region, in cities like Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore.
From April 25 to 28, the MGTO will hold the Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow at the Suntec City Atrium Convention Centre.
Last year, Macao’s tourism sector made a robust recovery, attracting 28,213,003 visitors, up 394.9 per cent from 2022.
Singapore currently makes up its eighth largest international visitor market, with 25,623 arrivals in the first quarter of 2024.
Deputy director of Macao Government Tourism Office Cheng Wai Tong, who is in town to launch the roadshow, says: “Even before the pandemic, Singapore has always been one of our top 10 markets.”
He adds that arrivals from the Republic have also bounced back faster than that of other international markets. Last year, over 91,000 visitors from Singapore visited Macao.
Special deals and travel tips
In its first roadshow back in Singapore after the pandemic, MGTO has transformed part of the Suntec City Atrium Convention Centre into a colourful space, inspired by Rubik’s Cube.
Visitors can expect fun-filled and educational games, performances and special deals from participating integrated resorts, travel agencies and attractions.
“Macao has transformed from just a gaming destination to one that is very diversified,” says Mr Cheng. “More visitors are coming for other experiences like gastronomy and shopping. There are also adventure-related activities like skydiving and bungee jumping.”
At the roadshow registration counter, visitors can collect an exclusive event tote bag and postcard, which can be filled with stamps after participating in fringe activities. Once five stamps have been accumulated, there is a chance to spin the Lucky Wheel for a gift and win lucky draw prizes such as air tickets, hotel stays, dining vouchers, as well as water park and exhibition tickets.
Visitors who are planning their Macao itinerary should catch the daily talks by The Travel Intern, a Singapore-based community of storytellers and explorers. Topics range from exploring the islands of Taipa and Coloane, dining destinations, as well as travel tips on how to experience Macao in five days under $900.
For a teaser into the sights and sounds of Macao, there are exhilarating virtual reality (VR) experiences available at the roadshow. The VR Race allows visitors to take the driver’s seat and put the pedal to the metal in a thrilling grand prix, immersing in one of Macao’s signature annual events.
Those who prefer not to get behind the wheel can get their dose of adventure at the VR Tower Walk instead. With the help of VR goggles, visitors can stroll along the outdoor platform of the 338 metre-high Macau Tower and take in the panoramic views around them.
Magic, melodies and more
Over four days, visitors can expect performances highlighting Macao’s culture. Audiences familiar with local music will also appreciate acts by some of Singapore’s most popular talents like Benjamin Kheng, Annette Lee, MICappella and Ben Hum.
Watch out for the Portuguese Folk Dance, where the performance will include a flash mob by the dancers, who will later teach the audience some basic Portuguese dance moves.
To entertain the crowds, Magician Ian, the maestro of comedy-infused magic, will thrill the audience with his bag of tricks, while the multi-talented Performer Willis will delight young and old with a wide repertoire of juggling acts.
On his hopes for more visitors to Macao, Mr Cheng says the MGTO will continue to work on the non-gaming areas like wellness, entertainment and maritime tourism, amongst others. He adds: “We are expecting to welcome two million international arrivals this year, outside of greater China.”
Visit the Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow at the Suntec City Atrium Convention Centre, from April 25 to 28, 11.30am to 9.30pm daily.