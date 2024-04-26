Race in a virtual Macau Grand Prix, get travel tips and win lucky draw prizes this weekend

Discounted air tickets, hotel stays and dining vouchers. These are just some of the 250,000 gifts the Macao Government Tourist Office (MGTO) is offering international travellers this year.

As part of its celebrations to mark 25 years since the establishment of the Macao Special Administrative Region, MGTO is giving away these prizes and launching roadshows across the region, in cities like Bangkok, Jakarta and Singapore.

From April 25 to 28, the MGTO will hold the Experience Macao Singapore Roadshow at the Suntec City Atrium Convention Centre.



Last year, Macao’s tourism sector made a robust recovery, attracting 28,213,003 visitors, up 394.9 per cent from 2022.

Singapore currently makes up its eighth largest international visitor market, with 25,623 arrivals in the first quarter of 2024.

Deputy director of Macao Government Tourism Office Cheng Wai Tong, who is in town to launch the roadshow, says: “Even before the pandemic, Singapore has always been one of our top 10 markets.”

