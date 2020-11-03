Pyramids of Egypt

MEAL WITH A VIEW: The 9 Pyramids Lounge at the Great Pyramids in Giza. GOING GREEN: An environmentally friendly electric bus service is on trial at the site. WOOING TOURISTS BACK: (Above) The pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital
WOOING TOURISTS BACK: (Above) The pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital of Cairo. The authorities have embarked on a development plan, which includes a restaurant and the trial operations of the site's first environmentally friendly electric bus, to woo tourists back to the site once the pandemic eases.PHOTOS: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS
MEAL WITH A VIEW: The 9 Pyramids Lounge at the Great Pyramids in Giza. GOING GREEN: An environmentally friendly electric bus service is on trial at the site. WOOING TOURISTS BACK: (Above) The pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital
MEAL WITH A VIEW: The 9 Pyramids Lounge at the Great Pyramids in Giza.
MEAL WITH A VIEW: The 9 Pyramids Lounge at the Great Pyramids in Giza. GOING GREEN: An environmentally friendly electric bus service is on trial at the site. WOOING TOURISTS BACK: (Above) The pyramids of Giza on the outskirts of the Egyptian capital
GOING GREEN: An environmentally friendly electric bus service is on trial at the site.
Published: 
1 hour ago
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on November 03, 2020, with the headline 'Pyramids of Egypt'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 