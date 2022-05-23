Postcard from Venice: Crowds and 59th art biennale return to the city of canals

VENICE - Back in Europe for the first time since the pandemic, I am greeted by a familiar phrase.

"Ni hao ma," says an Italian waiter as I walk past his restaurant in Venice, suitcase in tow.

He has reason to be jolly: tourists, at the heart of the Venetian economy, are returning in droves as Covid-19 restrictions ease up.

Venice, the city of canals, is known for many things - its gondoliers and palaces, its biennales, and its history of printing and glassblowing.

When I was there in late April for the Venice Biennale, the city was swelling with tourists and the jet-setting artworld crowd.

The prestigious art festival, also known as the 59th International Art Exhibition, is back after being postponed for a year due to the global pandemic.

On show are national pavilions from about 80 countries including Singapore, as well as a major group exhibition titled The Milk Of Dreams and numerous "collateral events" across the city.

But there is more to Venice - and art in Venice - than the biennale. The city is dotted with many other art shows by big-name artists such as Joseph Beuys. With so much to see, and so little time, the word on the street is the quickest way to sort the brilliant from the duds.

Anselm Kiefer, the great German painter with a show at the Doge's Palace, is a name on many lips.

Less impressive is an exhibition by British artist Anish Kapoor, who in 2016 (in)famously gained exclusive rights to Vantablack, one of the world's darkest colours.

The streets of Venice ring with the voices of Americans, Germans and British tourists.

Things feel like they are returning to normal, aside from the Covid-19-related paperwork that had been involved (generating European Union vaccination certificates, for instance, and booking a pre-departure virtual antigen rapid test, which I ended up not needing).

Only a few people wear their FFP2 masks on the streets. There is no social distancing - water buses are packed.

Venice has tourist traps at every turn, but there are still authentic eateries to be found.

One of these is the Trattoria alla Rivetta, a hole-in-the-wall restaurant tucked behind a bridge in touristy San Marco. It serves hearty Italian meals with fresh bread, and nearly everyone else was a local when I was there.

One of the places I find most disappointing, perhaps only because of how much I had anticipated the visit, is the Libreria Acqua Alta.