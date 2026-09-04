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Plumbing the pirate shipwrecks of an infamous Nassau Cove

An undated image of the burnt hull of an 18th-century shipwreck from the golden age of piracy, off Nassau, in the Bahamas.

History might be written by the winners, but the seafloor keeps a more faithful record.

For Sean Kingsley, a British marine archaeologist who built his career studying submerged ruins in the Mediterranean and trade routes along the Levantine coast, shipwrecks offer an unvarnished honesty that paper records often distort.