Plumbing the pirate shipwrecks of an infamous Nassau Cove
Franz Lidz
- Sean Kingsley, a marine archaeologist, discovered six shipwrecks in Nassau harbour.
- The team used local knowledge, old maps, and modern technology to map Nassau's underwater pirate history.
- Findings reveal pirates’ harsh lives and strategies, contrasting Hollywood myths.
AI generated
History might be written by the winners, but the seafloor keeps a more faithful record.
For Sean Kingsley, a British marine archaeologist who built his career studying submerged ruins in the Mediterranean and trade routes along the Levantine coast, shipwrecks offer an unvarnished honesty that paper records often distort.