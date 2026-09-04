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Plumbing the pirate shipwrecks of an infamous Nassau Cove

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An undated image of the burned hull of an 18th century shipwreck from the golden age of piracy, off of Nassau, the Bahamas.

An undated image of the burnt hull of an 18th-century shipwreck from the golden age of piracy, off Nassau, in the Bahamas.

PHOTO: SEAN KINGSLEY/WRECKWATCH TV VIA NYTIMES

Franz Lidz

  • Sean Kingsley, a marine archaeologist, discovered six shipwrecks in Nassau harbour.
  • The team used local knowledge, old maps, and modern technology to map Nassau's underwater pirate history.
  • Findings reveal pirates’ harsh lives and strategies, contrasting Hollywood myths.

AI generated

History might be written by the winners, but the seafloor keeps a more faithful record.

For Sean Kingsley, a British marine archaeologist who built his career studying submerged ruins in the Mediterranean and trade routes along the Levantine coast, shipwrecks offer an unvarnished honesty that paper records often distort.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.