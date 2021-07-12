Plans and plots

Tree-planting has been at the heart of China's environmental efforts for decades as the country seeks to turn barren deserts and marshes near its borders into farmland. Some farmers have also taken to planting "huabang" (above). The yellow flowering bush known as the sweetvetch is said to have an 80 per cent success growth rate even in harsh desert conditions and has become a key part of efforts to "hold down the sand", a term used locally for planting bushes and grasses in even squares across the desert slopes to stop sand drifting into nearby farmland.

PHOTO: REUTERS