Plans and plots

Lines of trees next to a road (above) mark the border between the desert and one of the sections of a Yangguan state-backed forest farm in China. The 1,700ha farm project - on the edge of the Gobi desert and the outskirts of Dunhuang in Gansu provinc
Lines of trees next to a road (above) mark the border between the desert and one of the sections of a Yangguan state-backed forest farm in China. The 1,700ha farm project - on the edge of the Gobi desert and the outskirts of Dunhuang in Gansu province - is one of many designed to repair the region's overworked ecosystem, but has proved controversial.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lines of trees next to a road (above) mark the border between the desert and one of the sections of a Yangguan state-backed forest farm in China. The 1,700ha farm project - on the edge of the Gobi desert and the outskirts of Dunhuang in Gansu provinc
Leaseholders eager to plant lucrative but water-intensive grapes levelled large sections of forest in 2017. Earlier this year, a government investigation team found Yangguan had violated regulations by allowing vineyards to be planted in protected forest. Villagers were also accused of illegally felling trees and the authorities were ordered to reclaim the illegally occupied land. Officials on the estate said hundreds of staff from government agencies in Dunhuang would aim to plant 31,000 trees (above) on almost 38ha of land in four days.PHOTO: REUTERS
Lines of trees next to a road (above) mark the border between the desert and one of the sections of a Yangguan state-backed forest farm in China. The 1,700ha farm project - on the edge of the Gobi desert and the outskirts of Dunhuang in Gansu provinc
Tree-planting has been at the heart of China's environmental efforts for decades as the country seeks to turn barren deserts and marshes near its borders into farmland. Some farmers have also taken to planting "huabang" (above). The yellow flowering bush known as the sweetvetch is said to have an 80 per cent success growth rate even in harsh desert conditions and has become a key part of efforts to "hold down the sand", a term used locally for planting bushes and grasses in even squares across the desert slopes to stop sand drifting into nearby farmland.PHOTO: REUTERS
  • Published
    1 hour ago

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 12, 2021, with the headline 'Plans and plots'. Subscribe
Topics: 