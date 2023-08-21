Delicious street foods, IG-worthy murals and heritage buildings: How to make the most of your next flight to Penang

For many in Singapore, Penang has always been more than just a mere dot on the map. It conjures thoughts of street food such as the famous Penang tau sar piah and laksa, vibrant photo-op murals that grace Armenian Street, and the beaches of Batu Ferringhi.

And now, with the introduction of Firefly Airlines' direct flights from Changi Airport Terminal 2, this Malaysian enclave feels closer than ever.

It’s the chance for an escape from Singapore's concrete jungle and soaring skyscrapers. Just 1.5 hours away, Penang offers a mosaic of heritage architecture, lively markets, and unparalleled street food.

The twice-daily flights introduced by Firefly are indeed a boon for travellers. Whether you're looking to make the most of your afternoon or prefer a calmer evening departure, Firefly caters to your rhythm. This kind of flexibility allows for both spontaneous weekend getaways and meticulously planned holidays.

Journey on the new Firefly Boeing 737-800