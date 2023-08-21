Delicious street foods, IG-worthy murals and heritage buildings: How to make the most of your next flight to Penang

For many in Singapore, Penang has always been more than just a mere dot on the map. It conjures thoughts of street food such as the famous Penang tau sar piah and laksa, vibrant photo-op murals that grace Armenian Street, and the beaches of Batu Ferringhi.
And now, with the introduction of Firefly Airlines' direct flights from Changi Airport Terminal 2, this Malaysian enclave feels closer than ever.
It’s the chance for an escape from Singapore's concrete jungle and soaring skyscrapers. Just 1.5 hours away, Penang offers a mosaic of heritage architecture, lively markets, and unparalleled street food.
The twice-daily flights introduced by Firefly are indeed a boon for travellers. Whether you're looking to make the most of your afternoon or prefer a calmer evening departure, Firefly caters to your rhythm. This kind of flexibility allows for both spontaneous weekend getaways and meticulously planned holidays.
Journey on the new Firefly Boeing 737-800
In this age, there's a renewed appreciation for the adage, “the journey matters as much as the destination”. Firefly’s addition of the Boeing 737-800 aircraft to its fleet is a testament to this sentiment, with an emphasis on making the in-flight experience an appetiser for the destinations it serves.
The cabin’s layout emphasises comfort, with three seats flanking either side of the aisle. This 189-seat arrangement ensures efficient movement and offers passengers a feeling of being more than just a part of the crowd. While 30 inches of legroom might appear numerical, in the confines of a flight, it embodies the liberty to relax. The ergonomic design, enhanced by breathable leather seat covers and adjustable seatbacks, accentuates the premium experience.
Recognising the needs of its travellers, Firefly also ensures that connectivity and comfort go hand in hand. Dedicated holders for mobiles and tablets, along with Type-A and Type-C USB charging ports, tackle worries about draining batteries and entertainment interruptions.
On the baggage front, Firefly's provisions simplify travel decisions. A 10-kg check-in baggage allowance might tempt one into exploring Penang's markets more freely, while the 7-kg carry-on ensures essentials are always close at hand. Once onboard, passengers will also be given complimentary refreshments that include cookies from Famous Amos.
Penang: A mosaic of tastes, tales, and textiles
The moment your Firefly flight begins its descent into Penang, a wave of anticipation washes over. Often lauded as Malaysia's culinary heartland, Penang doesn’t disappoint. A diverse array of flavours, aromas, and sights await, inviting you to dive deep into its charm.
Penang's culinary offerings are both vast and nuanced. Time-tested recipes are served alongside innovative dishes – from the unassuming Penang assam laksa at Balik Pulau to the one-star Michelin Au Jardin’s European fare that is paired with subtle, local twists. And no trip to Penang would be complete without a trip to Gurney Drive Hawker Centre, with its stalls serving a blend of traditional and contemporary food.
Beyond its gastronomic treasures, Penang offers a vivid glimpse into Malaysia's cultural and historical canvas. A trip up Penang Hill provides panoramic views of George Town, a Unesco World Heritage site, marked by colonial mansions and the intricate clan houses of the Khoo Kongsi. Kek Lok Si Temple, one of South-east Asia's largest Buddhist temples, is a multi-tiered beacon of devotion with its Pagoda of Ten Thousand Buddhas. Nearby, the Pinang Peranakan Mansion offers an immersion into the opulent world of Baba-Nyonya heritage, showcasing a blend of Chinese and Malay influences through its architecture and antique collections.
If you’re looking for a little more adventure, head to Komtar, the island's tallest skyscraper, to experience a thrilling glass walkway at the open-air Rainbow Skywalk. Or, pop by the Upside Down Museum with its unique, perspective-challenging installations.
As one explores the lanes of Penang, a clear narrative emerges: It’s an island deeply rooted in its history, evolving with time. With Firefly Airlines bridging the gap between Singapore and this getaway destination, every journey will capture a treasure trove of experiences, creating memories that linger.
To book your next trip to the Pearl of the Orient, visit www.fireflyz.com.my.
Brought to you by