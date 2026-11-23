Pemberton travel guide: 7 things to do on road trip from Perth, from truffle hunting to floating sauna
Carolyn Beasley
- Pemberton in Western Australia offers a scenic road trip from Perth, with giant karri forests, farm produce and low-impact tourism.
- Top experiences include luxury vineyard stays and truffle hunting.
- The region is about 3½ hours from Perth and suits travellers seeking nature, food and adventure.
AI generated
WESTERN AUSTRALIA – The popularity of Perth among Singapore travellers is easy to understand. It is a manageable five-hour flight away and shares the same time zone.
In 2025, more than 125,000 visitors from Singapore visited Western Australia, making the Republic the state’s second-largest international visitor market.