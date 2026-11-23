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Pemberton travel guide: 7 things to do on road trip from Perth, from truffle hunting to floating sauna

A wood-fired floating sauna at Pemberton Pool offers panoramic views of the surrounding karri trees.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA – The popularity of Perth among Singapore travellers is easy to understand. It is a manageable five-hour flight away and shares the same time zone.

In 2025, more than 125,000 visitors from Singapore visited Western Australia, making the Republic the state’s second-largest international visitor market.