For Subscribers
Pedal power
Go on a bicycle journey to explore Singapore from Changi to Jurong and witness the many faces of the island
Cycle from Changi to Jurong in one route, exploring a range of sights - from the quiet Ulu Sembawang Park Connector to the iconic Gardens by the Bay.
Ride from Singapore's last mainland village at Buangkok to the Housing Board flats at Punggol - where young families are building their homes - and visit the lesser-known, serene quarry at Bukit Batok Nature Park. Stop for lunch at Satay by the Bay.