Pedal power

Cycle from Changi to Jurong in one route, exploring a range of sights - from the quiet Ulu Sembawang Park Connector to the iconic Gardens by the Bay.

Ride from Singapore's last mainland village at Buangkok to the Housing Board flats at Punggol - where young families are building their homes - and visit the lesser-known, serene quarry at Bukit Batok Nature Park. Stop for lunch at Satay by the Bay.