Go on a bicycle journey to explore Singapore from Changi to Jurong and witness the many faces of the island

With its tree-lined paths, Bukit Batok Nature Park is a lush and restful spot for a break during a cycling trip.ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN
Cycle from Changi to Jurong in one route, exploring a range of sights - from the quiet Ulu Sembawang Park Connector to the iconic Gardens by the Bay.

Ride from Singapore's last mainland village at Buangkok to the Housing Board flats at Punggol - where young families are building their homes - and visit the lesser-known, serene quarry at Bukit Batok Nature Park. Stop for lunch at Satay by the Bay.

Exploring Singapore on two wheels

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 28, 2021, with the headline 'Pedal power'. Subscribe
