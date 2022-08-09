Pedal now than later: Leading cycling tours

Trains, buses, cars, campervans. These are faster ways to travel overland, but cycling is Mr Teo Chuen Hoon's transport of choice to see the world.

To him, it is "the right speed" to appreciate his surroundings and get to know the locals. "People seem to respect cyclists. They ask why we are choosing such a hard way to travel, but they know we leave minimal impact and are not here to damage the environment," says the 63-year-old founder of a company that designs and builds factory automation equipment.