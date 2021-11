Earlier this month, Mr Judd Christian Cobankiat Coyuco, 23, and his 54-year-old mother, Mrs Mildred Coyuco, dined in a cable car as it travelled above Sentosa, Mount Faber and HarbourFront.

It was the first such experience for mother and son. They were among the 72 beneficiaries and caregivers of charity Rainbow Centre who got to enjoy the hour-long ride.