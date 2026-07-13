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Over 70 per cent of accommodation in Japan hit by labour shortages amid tourism boom

Known for its strict immigration policies, Japan has been gradually opening its doors to foreign workers to address a labour shortage in sectors including tourism.

More than 70 per cent of accommodation facilities in Japan are facing labour shortages amid a boom in tourism, a critical driver of the economy, a government report said on July 10, underlining the need for more investment in automation and the offering of better benefits to attract workers.

The annual White Paper on tourism pointed to the possibility of a “vicious circle” in the sector, with increased workloads leading more people to leave their jobs.