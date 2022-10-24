Outdoor skills for city slickers: Tips for camping, layering and a no-cook meal

SINGAPORE - From hiking through crisp winter air to falling asleep to the white noise of cicadas, there is something restorative about time spent in nature. Still, most people do not want to rough it out. They want a holiday, not a boot camp, and certainly not a rehash of national service.

That is why it is important to be prepared, says Decathlon product owner and outdoor lover Ng Cheuk Tow, 29, whose role includes ensuring a seamless customer experience for online orders. From staying warm during winter to sleeping well in a tent, she shares tips on how to enjoy the great outdoors in relative comfort.