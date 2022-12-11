Out of a labyrinth, ready for 2023

SINGAPORE - I discovered a little labyrinth hidden on a rooftop in the heartland recently. Oddly, this was a rectangle and not the usual circular labyrinth we see in pictures. Apparently, savvy Franciscan monks fashioned it to fit the angular rooftop of the Church of St Mary of the Angels. This is life in space-starved Singapore.

It was my first time on a labyrinth. Self-consciously at first, I took baby steps to navigate the petite path from the edge to the centre where a sign said soothingly: “Be still.” The shadeless rooftop was blazing at 3pm, yet I felt transported to a different place and time.