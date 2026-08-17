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One night in Bangkok: The Thai capital’s best new hotels from $150 stays to $1,800 suites 

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New hotels in the Thai capital include Andaz One Bangkok, part of the One Bangkok mixed-use development.

New hotels in the Thai capital include Andaz One Bangkok, part of the One Bangkok mixed-use development.

PHOTO: ANDAZ ONE BANGKOK

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Clara Lock

  • Bangkok's hotel scene is booming, with a range of new openings from budget-friendly stays to luxury suites.
  • The city remains a key testing ground for hotel brands targeting younger travellers, despite challenges like rising costs and competition.
  • New hotels blend local culture with modern comfort, offering dining, wellness, and culture in locations such as Sukhumvit, Surawong, and near Lumphini Park.

AI generated

BANGKOK – Vietnam may be the region’s up-and-coming destination, but the Thai capital has enough cultural cache to keep drawing crowds. Tourists throng Chinatown, including the buzzy Song Wat and Charoenkrung areas, while new eateries and bars continue to open along Banthat Thong, the city’s latest foodie strip.

The hospitality sector is also evolving at a rapid clip, with multiple new openings in 2025 and 2026. There are wallet-friendly digs like the quirky-cool 5loft Anti-Hotel with its colour-block decor and luxury ones like The Langham, Custom House, which will open for stays from December.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.