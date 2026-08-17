One night in Bangkok: The Thai capital’s best new hotels from $150 stays to $1,800 suites

New hotels in the Thai capital include Andaz One Bangkok, part of the One Bangkok mixed-use development.

BANGKOK – Vietnam may be the region’s up-and-coming destination, but the Thai capital has enough cultural cache to keep drawing crowds. Tourists throng Chinatown, including the buzzy Song Wat and Charoenkrung areas, while new eateries and bars continue to open along Banthat Thong, the city’s latest foodie strip.

The hospitality sector is also evolving at a rapid clip, with multiple new openings in 2025 and 2026. There are wallet-friendly digs like the quirky-cool 5loft Anti-Hotel with its colour-block decor and luxury ones like The Langham, Custom House, which will open for stays from December.