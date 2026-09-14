On board Explora Journeys’ new all-suite cruise ship, from around $760 a night
Wong Ah Yoke
- Explora III is a luxury all-suite cruise ship offering ocean-facing suites with private terraces.
- The ship features diverse dining options including seven restaurants with gourmet meals, wellness facilities and fitness centres.
- The ship will sail in Asia from 2027 to 2028, with destinations including Singapore, Japan and Vietnam.
AI generated
ITALY – Luxury comes at a price. But in the case of Explora III, an all-suite cruise ship launched in July, that price is not as prohibitive as one would expect.
The new ship by boutique cruise line Explora Journeys offers a more intimate experience than big cruise liners, with larger cabins that all come with a terrace.