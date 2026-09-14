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On board Explora Journeys’ new all-suite cruise ship, from around $760 a night

An aerial view of the Explora III, a luxury all-suite cruise ship launched by Explora Journeys in July.

ITALY – Luxury comes at a price. But in the case of Explora III, an all-suite cruise ship launched in July, that price is not as prohibitive as one would expect.

The new ship by boutique cruise line Explora Journeys offers a more intimate experience than big cruise liners, with larger cabins that all come with a terrace.