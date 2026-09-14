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On board Explora Journeys’ new all-suite cruise ship, from around $760 a night

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An aerial view of the Explora III, a luxury all-suite cruise ship launched by Explora Journeys in July.

An aerial view of the Explora III, a luxury all-suite cruise ship launched by Explora Journeys in July.

PHOTO: EXPLORA JOURNEYS

Wong Ah Yoke

  • Explora III is a luxury all-suite cruise ship offering ocean-facing suites with private terraces.
  • The ship features diverse dining options including seven restaurants with gourmet meals, wellness facilities and fitness centres.
  • The ship will sail in Asia from 2027 to 2028, with destinations including Singapore, Japan and Vietnam.

AI generated

ITALY – Luxury comes at a price. But in the case of Explora III, an all-suite cruise ship launched in July, that price is not as prohibitive as one would expect.

The new ship by boutique cruise line Explora Journeys offers a more intimate experience than big cruise liners, with larger cabins that all come with a terrace.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.