On the trail of the English vaccine pioneer who made the world safer

Called the Edward Jenner Memorial, this bronze sculpture was unveiled by Prince Albert in 1858. Its base is adorned by splendid stonework and the statue is flanked on either side by benches.

I sat on a bench there and read further about the life of Jenner. In 1749, he was born about 160km west of this spot, in the village of Berkeley in Gloucestershire county.

Few travellers would ever pass through that tiny community, which is not on the road to anywhere of significance. But those who do can visit the house where he was raised, which is now a museum.

Jenner, whose father was the local vicar, stood out among his eight brothers and sisters due to his intelligence. At just 14 years old, he became an apprentice to a Gloucestershire surgeon.

After seven years, he moved to London for two years of formal medical training. He caught the eye of renowned surgeon John Hunter. In 1772, 23-year-old Jenner returned to his village, where he spent many years as a surgeon and general practitioner.

It was in Berkeley that he heard that anyone who contracted cowpox from livestock would be immune to smallpox. By the late 1700s, smallpox was Britain’s deadliest scourge, particularly among children.

By comparison, cowpox was largely harmless to humans. If they caught it from cattle, they typically acquired a few pockmarks on their skin and were mildly ill for a short period. In 1796, Jenner decided to test out the local cowpox myth.

He took pus from a human cowpox boil and rubbed it into cuts on the arm of an eight-year-old boy, James Phipps. When Phipps exhibited cowpox symptoms, that proved that disease could be transmitted from human to human.

A few weeks later, Jenner deliberately infected the same boy with smallpox, but he did not develop any symptoms that time or when the process was repeated later. He appeared to have gained immunity to smallpox.

Thrilled by this outcome, Jenner submitted the results to Britain’s Royal Society, the world’s oldest independent scientific academy.

Instead of hailing him as a genius, the society said his smallpox treatment remained unproven. So he repeated it on more young patients and resubmitted his research, which was published.

Yet, for years thereafter, Jenner’s vaccines were rubbished and branded sacrilegious by the church. The positive impact of the vaccinations became impossible to ignore and the treatment spread across Britain and eventually, the world.

After I spent time alongside Jenner’s statue in Kensington Gardens, I walked across to London’s Science Museum, where I found an exhibit on him.