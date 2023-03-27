On the trail of the English vaccine pioneer who made the world safer

As I looked into the eyes of the man sitting before me, I thought, “If not for you, I wouldn’t be here.”
I was not in the presence of my father, but rather, a statue of Edward Jenner, the visionary British scientist credited with inventing vaccinations. The only reason I could be there in London – risking a 20-hour flight from Australia during the coronavirus pandemic – was because I felt protected by my multiple jabs against Covid-19.
Scientists like Jenner were all but invisible to the masses before the emergence of Covid-19. Few of us might have heard of an epidemiologist back then. We might also have struggled to explain the basic role of a virologist or a biochemist.
Suddenly, in 2020, the work of these scientists was constantly on our mind. That year, too, the world celebrated as news broke that a vaccine had been developed for Covid-19.
That success can be traced to 1796 and the scientist whose statue is in London’s Kensington Gardens. As the pandemic wanes, the world can thank Jenner who made a vaccine breakthrough.
Each day, many tourists visit this park. It is not only one of the city’s most attractive green spaces, but it also hosts many sites linked to Princess Diana, including her former home Kensington Palace, which can be explored on guided tours.
About 800m east of that mansion, I found a series of man-made ponds called the Italian Gardens. Jenner never stops gazing at them as his statue is situated at their eastern fringe, a prestigious perch that befits a man of lasting influence.
Called the Edward Jenner Memorial, this bronze sculpture was unveiled by Prince Albert in 1858. Its base is adorned by splendid stonework and the statue is flanked on either side by benches.
I sat on a bench there and read further about the life of Jenner. In 1749, he was born about 160km west of this spot, in the village of Berkeley in Gloucestershire county.
Few travellers would ever pass through that tiny community, which is not on the road to anywhere of significance. But those who do can visit the house where he was raised, which is now a museum.
Jenner, whose father was the local vicar, stood out among his eight brothers and sisters due to his intelligence. At just 14 years old, he became an apprentice to a Gloucestershire surgeon.
After seven years, he moved to London for two years of formal medical training. He caught the eye of renowned surgeon John Hunter. In 1772, 23-year-old Jenner returned to his village, where he spent many years as a surgeon and general practitioner.
It was in Berkeley that he heard that anyone who contracted cowpox from livestock would be immune to smallpox. By the late 1700s, smallpox was Britain’s deadliest scourge, particularly among children.
By comparison, cowpox was largely harmless to humans. If they caught it from cattle, they typically acquired a few pockmarks on their skin and were mildly ill for a short period. In 1796, Jenner decided to test out the local cowpox myth.
He took pus from a human cowpox boil and rubbed it into cuts on the arm of an eight-year-old boy, James Phipps. When Phipps exhibited cowpox symptoms, that proved that disease could be transmitted from human to human.
A few weeks later, Jenner deliberately infected the same boy with smallpox, but he did not develop any symptoms that time or when the process was repeated later. He appeared to have gained immunity to smallpox.
Thrilled by this outcome, Jenner submitted the results to Britain’s Royal Society, the world’s oldest independent scientific academy.
Instead of hailing him as a genius, the society said his smallpox treatment remained unproven. So he repeated it on more young patients and resubmitted his research, which was published.
Yet, for years thereafter, Jenner’s vaccines were rubbished and branded sacrilegious by the church. The positive impact of the vaccinations became impossible to ignore and the treatment spread across Britain and eventually, the world.
After I spent time alongside Jenner’s statue in Kensington Gardens, I walked across to London’s Science Museum, where I found an exhibit on him.
It displayed a range of Jenner’s medical tools. They included instruments for cupping and bleeding, and a medicine chest where he kept an opium-alcohol blend for dulling pain, among others.
His legacy was summed up by an information board explaining that smallpox killed more than 500 million people worldwide – until 1980, when the World Health Organisation declared that the disease had been eradicated.
All thanks to Jenner, whose inquisitive mind and medical expertise prompted him to conduct experiments that invented vaccinations, something that humans have come to rely upon.
*Ronan O’Connell is an Australian journalist and photographer who loves bringing historical tales back to life by visiting the places where they unfolded.