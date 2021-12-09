ULTRAMAN BATTLES MONSTER AT GARDENS BY THE BAY TO MARK 55 YEARS OF S'PORE-JAPAN TIES: Look, it's a bird, it's a plane, it's Ultraman flying towards Singapore's Marina Bay Sands.

The Japanese superhero can be seen battling a Godzilla-like monster at Gardens by the Bay in a new tourism movie produced by Japanese special effects studio Tsuburaya Productions.

The three-minute film, the first episode of a series titled Ultraman: A New Power Of Singapore, was released on Tuesday.

In the series, the popular character faces off against monsters that threaten the peace in Singapore, according to a write-up on Tsuburaya's website.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who shared a clip of the first episode on Facebook yesterday, said he enjoyed the fun and entertaining video.

"Relieved to know that one of my regular jalan jalan spots is safe under the protection of Ultraman!"

He said he looked forward to seeing where Ultraman will appear next in Singapore.

Going by the teaser for the next episode, the Merlion and Changi Airport could be making an appearance.

Tsuburaya wrote on its website that the movies will feature sightseeing destinations such as Jewel Changi Airport and Sentosa Island.

The director for the short movies is Kiyotaka Taguchi, the main director of the series Ultraman Z (2020) series and Ultraman Orb (2016).

Episode 2 of the tourism series will be released next Tuesday, with the finale released on Dec 21.

The series is part of a virtual campaign by the Singapore Tourism Board in Japan to keep the Republic at the top of consumers' minds as the two countries mark 55 years of diplomatic relations.

Coincidentally, the Japanese superhero is also celebrating its 55th anniversary this year.