Offbeat guide to Hanoi: Cobras, coffee and Obama

Singaporeans now take their coffee more seriously than ever, with more high-end cafes selling pricey and meticulously brewed coffee. Some even pay up to $85 a cup for rare coffee made from beans grown in the isolated mountains of Panama.

While coffee from Central America, South America and Africa is widely coveted, it may surprise you that the world’s second-biggest producer of coffee beans is Vietnam, after Brazil.

And Hanoi has long been the hub of Vietnam’s coffee culture. The quintessential Hanoi experience involves sitting at one of its street-corner cafes in the Old Quarter and sipping an egg coffee while people-watching.

This Vietnamese drink is memorably potent. Often served in a glass, it looks similar to Ireland’s Guinness beer, with dark brown goodness topped by a thick creamy layer. This Hanoi concoction is very strong filtered coffee mixed with a blend of sweet condensed milk and whipped egg yolks.

It is invigorating and filling. If you want to skip breakfast or lunch, but do not want to run low on energy as you explore Hanoi, I recommend an egg coffee.

Should you wish to take this taste of Vietnam back to Singapore, visit Hang Buom Street in the Old Quarter, where there are more than a dozen shops selling Vietnamese coffee beans.

That includes the unique weasel coffee. The beans are eaten, digested and then defaecated by civets, a cat-like animal common in the central highlands of Vietnam. Because of their rarity, and reputed richer taste, weasel coffee beans cost up to $500 a kilogram. Or you could just pay $2 for a delicious egg coffee. Your choice.

5. Become a fearless foodie

As mentioned, drinking snake blood or gulping down a snake’s heart has become a brag-worthy activity for tourists in Hanoi.

Tapping this market – of travellers pushing themselves out of their culinary comfort zones – is tourism company Backstreet Academy.

This outfit, which offers immersive tourism experiences across Asia, offers the “Fear Factor Challenge Hanoi”.

Backstreet Academy’s tour is not gross. Yet, it will challenge tourists who are fussy eaters and avoid exotic tastes.

I am not finicky when it comes to food, although I did flinch when my Backstreet guide presented me with a dish of live crickets. This Vietnamese delicacy actually tastes fine. The problem is that its appearance and smell have already perturbed me by the time it hits my tongue.

I cannot say the same for the boiled duck fetus. It looks horrendous, has an awful odour and tastes like a century of distilled nightmares. Never again.