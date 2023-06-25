No more pantry envy – work-life balance, job security matter more in tech winter

Think Google, and what comes to mind? The global tech giant is a market leader in many fields, but perhaps best known for a few – its search engine, e-mail accounts, and an office pantry that is the subject of envy.

Google is not alone in offering generous perks such as daily meals, on-site baristas and a tipple after hours – home-grown and international companies in the tech, banking and advertising industries do the same – but its perks are perhaps the most vaunted. Guests visiting Google’s Singapore office post about their lunches on social media as a point of pride, the same way they might document a reservation at the latest cafe.