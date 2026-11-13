No fixed address: Who are ‘forever’ cruisers and why do they choose a life at sea?
- Residential cruises let people live at sea for months or years, often with meals and bills included.
- American retiree Sherrie Cornett's first voyage on Life at Sea collapsed in 2023 when Miray Cruises could not secure a ship.
- Passengers faced financial trouble, poorer food, less entertainment and no internet. Cornett is now trying to recover money and plans to keep travelling in Asia.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – In March 2023, American retiree Sherrie Cornett put down US$30,000 (S$38,548) for what seemed like the adventure of a lifetime – a three-year voyage around the world.
Operated by Turkish company Miray Cruises, the residential cruise Life at Sea was to depart from Istanbul in November 2023 and visit more than 380 ports.