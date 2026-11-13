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No fixed address: Who are ‘forever’ cruisers and why do they choose a life at sea?

Florida-based residential cruise company Villa Vie Residences’ MV Odyssey luxury ship. Unlike conventional cruises that last days or weeks, residential cruises allow passengers to live aboard a ship for months or even years.

SINGAPORE – In March 2023, American retiree Sherrie Cornett put down US$30,000 (S$38,548) for what seemed like the adventure of a lifetime – a three-year voyage around the world.

Operated by Turkish company Miray Cruises, the residential cruise Life at Sea was to depart from Istanbul in November 2023 and visit more than 380 ports.