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No cash, no problem? What travellers should know about making digital payments abroad

Credit cards, QR code payments and multi-currency wallets are among the digital payment methods that travellers increasingly prefer to use over cash when abroad.

SINGAPORE – These days, product marketer Gina Ngan, 30, rarely keeps foreign currency in her wallet when she travels.

Whether she is in Japan or Thailand, she relies almost exclusively on her phone to pay for everything from meals to shopping and transport.