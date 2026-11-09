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No cash, no problem? What travellers should know about making digital payments abroad

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Credit cards, QR code payments and multi-currency wallets are among the digital payment methods that travellers increasingly prefer to use over cash when abroad.

Credit cards, QR code payments and multi-currency wallets are among the digital payment methods that travellers increasingly prefer to use over cash when abroad.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Sarah Stanley

  • Singapore travellers are paying abroad with phones, QR codes and multi-currency apps instead of cash.
  • Banks and fintech firms are racing to expand cross-border QR payments in Asia, but rules and systems differ by market.
  • Digital travel payments are still fragile. Outages at YouTrip, Revolut and OCBC showed the need for backup cards or cash.

AI generated

SINGAPORE –  These days, product marketer Gina Ngan, 30, rarely keeps foreign currency in her wallet when she travels.  

Whether she is in Japan or Thailand, she relies almost exclusively on her phone to pay for everything from meals to shopping and transport. 

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.