No cash, no problem? What travellers should know about making digital payments abroad
- Singapore travellers are paying abroad with phones, QR codes and multi-currency apps instead of cash.
- Banks and fintech firms are racing to expand cross-border QR payments in Asia, but rules and systems differ by market.
- Digital travel payments are still fragile. Outages at YouTrip, Revolut and OCBC showed the need for backup cards or cash.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – These days, product marketer Gina Ngan, 30, rarely keeps foreign currency in her wallet when she travels.
Whether she is in Japan or Thailand, she relies almost exclusively on her phone to pay for everything from meals to shopping and transport.