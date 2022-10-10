Ni Hao, Sawasdee, Konnichiwa: Language apps to take you through Asia

ASIA – For visitors to Asia – which spans close to 50 countries – navigating a new language can be daunting.

But while language can be a hurdle, it can also be a joy. Here are some of the best language apps and technology for travellers to Asia – from full-fledged machine-learning translators to a simple tweak to your mobile phone’s keyboard.

With a small amount of help, you can translate dozens of languages and scripts, illuminate pictographs and characters, and learn something new.

Let your camera do the work

When I first used a translation app in Asia in 2014, the only real option was Waygo. I could point my phone camera at a menu or a sign, and it would take Chinese characters, Japanese kanji and Korean hangul, and instantly translate the words to English on the screen. A feat, almost of magic.

Since then, the world of photo translation apps has boomed. The behemoth of translation, Google Translate, offers photo translation for Chinese, Filipino, Hindi, Hmong, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, Lao, Malay, Mongolian, Nepali, Tamil, Thai, Uighur and Vietnamese.

Microsoft Translator offers it for Chinese, Japanese and Korean. The Korean-made app Papago excels at Korean especially, and also provides Chinese, Indonesian, Japanese, Thai and Vietnamese.

Photo apps are quick, functional and generally offer decent translations – especially of printed material. Google’s translator easily dealt with a customs import form written in Thai or a simple newspaper story written in the Hindi script Devanagari.

Travellers should also keep in mind that Google is blocked or otherwise hard to access in mainland China, meaning that you may have to use one or more of the alternatives.

Try “handwriting” what you want translated

Some smartphone apps let you use your finger to sketch any character you see to get a quick translation.

Character drawing is useful for translating unusual fonts or reflective surfaces, which can confound photo translation apps.

Calligraphy, say, on a banner outside a restaurant, can be more common in parts of Asia than a typeset sign. When I tested it recently in Manhattan’s Chinatown, a shop window’s heavily laminated sign would not register on Google’s photo app.

Google Translate and Papago offer character drawing, but Google had an annoying habit of inputting a character before you have finished fully drawing – which puts you into a somewhat frantic race against time, and can radically change meanings. An initial translation for the Korean for “How much is it?” came out as “Is it frozen?”

Regardless, to commit to character drawing is to sign up for some time spent scribbling on your palm. The process works more smoothly for simpler scripts like Japanese hiragana and katakana, and is more involved for Chinese and some Korean hangul.

Those traveling to Taiwan should remember that Traditional Chinese characters are the standard, which are even more complex.

A useful tip: Some smartphones actually have handwriting as an installable option in their keyboard settings. So while Microsoft Translator, for example, does not have handwriting functionality, you can just use your keyboard to draw characters in its standard text translate field, and it will work just the same.