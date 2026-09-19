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Nha Trang travel guide: What to see, eat and do in Vietnam’s beach city

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Nha Trang is sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the East Sea”.

Nha Trang is sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the East Sea”.

ST PHOTO: ANDREW WONG

Andrew Wong

  • Nha Trang is a coastal city in Vietnam known for its clear waters, relaxed beaches, and developing tourism.
  • Visitors can explore cultural sites like Nha Trang Xua village, Po Nagar Temple and Long Son Pagoda.
  • Local cuisine includes pancakes, charcoal barbecue and cooking classes at InterContinental Nha Trang.

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NHA TRANG, Vietnam – Nha Trang, surrounded by lush greenery and beaches that can rival many in the region, is sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the East Sea”.

The coastal resort city, located about 1,200km south of capital city Hanoi, has beaches stretching some 6km and exceedingly clear waters. The winding roads from Cam Ranh International Airport towards Nha Trang showcase the city’s mountainous terrain and glimpses of the clear blue sea beyond.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.