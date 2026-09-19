Nha Trang travel guide: What to see, eat and do in Vietnam’s beach city

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Nha Trang is sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the East Sea”.

NHA TRANG, Vietnam – Nha Trang, surrounded by lush greenery and beaches that can rival many in the region, is sometimes referred to as the “Pearl of the East Sea”.

The coastal resort city, located about 1,200km south of capital city Hanoi, has beaches stretching some 6km and exceedingly clear waters. The winding roads from Cam Ranh International Airport towards Nha Trang showcase the city’s mountainous terrain and glimpses of the clear blue sea beyond.