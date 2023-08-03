Your new weekend getaway: Great food, captivating IG moments and thrilling events all under five hours away

It’s just one of the exciting events in Macao’s jam-packed tourism calendar, making it much more than the day trip option from Hong Kong that many Singaporeans associate Macao with.

In fact, you will want to set aside at least 48 hours to get the most out of your visit to this former Portuguese colony. The narrow peninsula is chock-full of unique yet under-the-radar attractions, extravagant annual events for the whole family to enjoy, and delicious food to give up your calorie counting for – all of this in less than a five-hour flight from Singapore.

A Creative City of Gastronomy

Foodies who plan your holidays around what you eat will be in good company in Macao, and there’s more to its food scene than the juicy pork chop buns or Portuguese egg tarts that we are familiar with.

In 2017, Macao was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, thanks to its culinary heritage of more than 400 years. Macao cuisine, or Macanese food, is said to be the first fusion cuisine in the world. It is a melting pot of influences and ingredients from Portugal, China and even Malaysia.

You will also want to humblebrag about your visit to Cozinha Aida, one of the most popular destination restaurants there. It dishes out traditional Macanese comfort food inspired by owner Manuel Antonio de Jesus’s late mother. These include bacalhau à brás (scrambled eggs with shredded salted cod, fried potatoes and onions) and minchi (minced meat with potato hash).