Your new weekend getaway: Great food, captivating IG moments and thrilling events all under five hours away

From mid-September to October this year, teams from all over the world will gather and compete with one another in Macao to present dazzling pyrotechnic displays across the night sky at the annual Macao International Fireworks Display Contest.
Now in its 31st year, the popular event makes a comeback after the Covid-19 pandemic and will take place on the Macau Tower Shorefront, though you can also take in the stunning fireworks display from many vantage points on Macao including Taipa Island.
It’s just one of the exciting events in Macao’s jam-packed tourism calendar, making it much more than the day trip option from Hong Kong that many Singaporeans associate Macao with.
In fact, you will want to set aside at least 48 hours to get the most out of your visit to this former Portuguese colony. The narrow peninsula is chock-full of unique yet under-the-radar attractions, extravagant annual events for the whole family to enjoy, and delicious food to give up your calorie counting for – all of this in less than a five-hour flight from Singapore.
A Creative City of Gastronomy
Foodies who plan your holidays around what you eat will be in good company in Macao, and there’s more to its food scene than the juicy pork chop buns or Portuguese egg tarts that we are familiar with.
In 2017, Macao was designated a UNESCO Creative City of Gastronomy, thanks to its culinary heritage of more than 400 years. Macao cuisine, or Macanese food, is said to be the first fusion cuisine in the world. It is a melting pot of influences and ingredients from Portugal, China and even Malaysia.
You will also want to humblebrag about your visit to Cozinha Aida, one of the most popular destination restaurants there. It dishes out traditional Macanese comfort food inspired by owner Manuel Antonio de Jesus’s late mother. These include bacalhau à brás (scrambled eggs with shredded salted cod, fried potatoes and onions) and minchi (minced meat with potato hash).
But be sure to leave room in your belly for other must-eats around the city like the spicy sardine sandwich, beef intestines congee, salted egg yolk golden wings and razor clam beef rice noodle soup.
And of course, no culinary tour of Macao would be complete without savouring its popular Portuguese egg tarts, which can be found in numerous bakeries throughout the city. These indulgent pastries serve as the perfect way to conclude your meals on a sweet note.
A hassle-free travel experience
After filling up on delicious Macanese food, you'll want to wander around the city's picturesque streets to take in its unique architecture. Coloane Village is worth a visit with its colonial-style villas, local grocery stands and a waterfront ambience. There are colourful walls and urban street art that are ready for the camera, and also the A-Ma Temple and the Tam Kuang Temple for a cultural immersion.
The Historic Centre of Macao, which has been on the World Heritage List since 2005, comprises more than 20 well-preserved monuments and urban squares including the two temples. This means that you can visit many attractions at a leisurely pace just by walking and you do not have to waste precious time and energy sitting in a tour bus just to get to a monument six hours away from everything.
Singaporeans may be familiar with the Ruins of St Paul’s, but other monuments in the Historic Centre like the Casa Garden, Guia Fortress and Senado Square await exploration.
For another experience in an old-world space, head for Taipa Island which is full of photogenic heritage buildings, scenic pedestrian-friendly streets, museums and art galleries all within a stone’s throw from one another.
In fact, one of the really attractive points about Macao is how effortless and accessible it is to get around the city – a bonus if you are travelling with restless young kids.
Get the most out of your weekend trip
Apart from Macanese cuisine and historic monuments, Macao is also a city of spectacular events, with something happening every month.
Besides the Macao International Fireworks Display Contest, Art Macao: Macao International Art Biennale 2023 will keep art fans happy from July 28 to Oct 29. If you are into speed, plan your trip to coincide with the 70th Macau Grand Prix which takes place, after a four-year hiatus, on Nov 11, 12 and 16 to 19.
And from Dec to Feb, 2024, Light Up Macao 2023 will use light artistry all over the city to let visitors discover more about its culture and history.
