New resort 90 minutes from S’pore: Is Movenpick Resort & Spa Bintan Lagoon worth a family trip?

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The pool at Sonada Beach Club, Movenpick Resort & Spa Bintan Lagoon, overlooks the beach, giving guests a choice between a swim and a day by the sea.

BINTAN, Indonesia – Barely 20 minutes into my Bintan holiday, the rain starts coming down in sheets. So much for my tropical island getaway.

But with three days and two nights ahead of me – child-free, no less – I am determined to make the most of it.

My destination is Movenpick Resort & Spa Bintan Lagoon, a 408-room beachfront property which opened in August on the site of the former Bintan Lagoon Resort.

Getting here takes about 70 minutes by ferry from Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal, followed by a 20-minute drive to the resort on Bintan’s northern coast.

From kayaking and batik painting to a kids’ club , pizza-making workshops and spa treatments, there is enough to keep the whole family occupied over a weekend.

Plenty for kids to do

As a mother of six-year-old twin boys, I am always interested in what a hotel offers its youngest guests – and whether those activities might buy parents a little time to themselves.

At Movenpick, much of the action centres on the Recreation Village – home to sporting facilities, a swimming pool and the Little Birds Club. Families can easily spend most of the day at the Recreation Village alone.

Open daily from 9am to 6pm for children aged one to 12, the kids’ club is bright and spacious, with an area for free play and an indoor playground that resembles a smaller version of indoor playground Kiztopia. There are also nap rooms and baby-changing facilities.

Children can cool off at the wet playground, one of several family-friendly facilities at the resort's Recreation Village. PHOTO: MOVENPICK RESORT & SPA BINTAN LAGOON

The activity schedule is packed, with free sessions including children’s Zumba, origami and seashell art.

During my visit, a group of children was particularly excited about Ocean Treasure – a grand name for what is essentially seashell hunting on the beach. They seemed to be having a wonderful time.

The resort’s bright and spacious kids’ club caters to children aged one to 12, with areas for free play and organised activities. PHOTO: MOVENPICK RESORT & SPA BINTAN LAGOON

Paid workshops include cookie or pizza making (200,000 rupiah, or about $14, a child), and wooden mask or tote bag painting (250,000 rupiah a child). Workshops last for one or two hours.

There is also a children’s pool with a slide, wet and dry playgrounds, a splash pad, a free-to-play arcade, and games such as billiards and table tennis.

The Recreation Village also has a dry playground where children can climb, slide and play. PHOTO: MOVENPICK RESORT & SPA BINTAN LAGOON

Kayaking, batik painting and a blissful massage

There is plenty for parents to do too, whether they want to join the resort’s activities or enjoy some time to themselves.

On my first morning, I head to Sonada Beach Club for a spot of kayaking.

I initially eye a transparent kayak, which offers a view of the water beneath. But I am told that it feels less stable than a conventional kayak, so I chicken out and switch to a regular one.

Kayaks line the beach at Sonada Beach Club. ST PHOTO: VANESSA PAIGE CHELVAN

The water is calm and the kayaking area is cordoned off, making for an easy 30-minute paddle.

I leave my phone onshore and, with nothing to distract me, spend the time taking in the surroundings and listening to the waves.

A double kayak costs 120,000 rupiah for 30 minutes, while a transparent kayak or stand-up paddleboard costs 150,000 rupiah. Children must be at least five years old to kayak.

Afterwards, I spend a couple of hours swimming and reading by the pool.

Another activity worth trying is batik painting (250,000 rupiah).

I spend about 90 minutes painting flowers on fabric, first outlining the petals and leaves with hot wax before filling them in with colour. The painting itself is relaxing, but keeping the colours within the wax outlines proves trickier than expected.

Guests can try batik painting for 250,000 rupiah. The 90-minute activity involves outlining designs with hot wax before adding colour. ST PHOTO: VANESSA PAIGE CHELVAN

Still, it is fun to try something new and I have a souvenir to take home. Paintings are left to dry overnight and can be collected on the following day.

For those who want to be more active, the resort offers free 45-minute power walks along the beach and beach boot camps, a 45-minute h igh-intensity interval training workout.

There is also mat pilates (250,000 rupiah); aerial yoga (300,000 rupiah), where participants use hammocks suspended from the ceiling to stretch and move through different poses; and aerial sound bath sessions (250,000 rupiah), which combine the experience of floating in a hammock with soothing sounds.

My favourite experience, however, is at Shantara Spa & Wellness.

Shantara Spa & Wellness offers treatments such as Balinese massages. PHOTO: MOVENPICK RESORT & SPA BINTAN LAGOON

The 90-minute Balinese massage (888,000 rupiah before taxes and service charge) is one of the best I have had. The therapist gets the pressure just right and I even manage to take a nap.

Other treatments include a two-hour ritual combining a massage, body scrub and flower bath (1.588 million rupiah before taxes and service charge).

It is worth booking the treatments before arriving, as appointment slots can fill up quickly.

Spacious rooms, dining options

The deluxe ocean-view room is spacious and comfortable, with large windows and a private balcony overlooking the sea. ST PHOTO: VANESSA PAIGE CHELVAN

My deluxe ocean-view room is spacious and comfortable, with large windows and a private balcony overlooking the sea.

The bed is particularly comfortable and, with no children waking me in the middle of the night, I get two nights of uninterrupted sleep – a rare treat.

The entire property spans 310ha, including the resort, beach club, golf course and villas that have yet to open.

While the grounds are extensive, guests can easily walk from their rooms to the beach club, spa and Recreation Village. Those who prefer not to walk can request a buggy, and I rarely wait more than a few minutes for one.

Lush greenery surrounds the resort's accommodation blocks. ST PHOTO: VANESSA PAIGE CHELVAN

There are also two 18-hole golf courses and tennis courts, with pickleball and padel courts expected to open by the end of 2026.

As for food, there are several dining options around the resort.

Port 19, the all-day dining restaurant, offers a good spread of Asian and Western dishes, with live cooking stations reminiscent of the Marche restaurant chain in Singapore.

My favourite meal is at Yokatta Izakaya & Bar, which serves Japanese dishes such as sushi, udon and yakitori. The food is satisfying, comparable with what one might find at Sushi Tei in Singapore.

I have less luck at Sonada Beach Club, where the menu is limited and the food does not quite hit the mark. The tiger prawn pasta, for instance, is a little underwhelming, with prawns that are softer than I would like and a pasta sauce that could do with more flavour.

I also wish there were more local or Asian options across the resort’s dining outlets.

At Port 19, nasi goreng costs 238,000 rupiah, while children’s meals start at 70,000 rupiah. The tiger prawn pasta at Sonada Beach Club costs 220,000 rupiah.

Port 19 is among the dining outlets at Movenpick Resort & Spa Bintan Lagoon. PHOTO: MOVENPICK RESORT & SPA BINTAN LAGOON

One perk at the resort is the complimentary Chocolate Hour, held daily from 3pm to 4pm at Klon-Tong Deli. Guests can help themselves to sweet treats, including fresh fruit, marshmallows and waffles that can be dipped in a chocolate fountain. Drinks and pastries are charged separately.

I leave Bintan well rested and already thinking about a return trip – this time with my boys in tow, though something tells me I will be spending considerably less time at the spa.

Travel tips

Bintan Resorts Ferries operates services from Singapore’s Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal to Bandar Bentan Telani. A round-trip journey in economy class costs around $90 to $102 for one adult. Transfers to and from the resort are complimentary.

Rooms start at 1.85 million rupiah (before taxes and service charge) a night, depending on dates and room type. Remember to factor in meal costs – with few meal options in the vicinity, most guests are likely to eat at the resort. Mains range from 190,000 rupiah for laksa to 390,000 rupiah for seafood pasta.

The best time to visit is from March to October, when the weather is more likely to be dry and sunny. It rained on all three days of my visit in September, at times putting outdoor activities on hold. Check the forecast and have a few indoor activities in mind.

The resort is working to reopen its former ferry terminal in 2027, which could eventually allow guests to arrive directly at the property and clear immigration there.