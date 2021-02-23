Net the deals

With about four months left to use your SingapoRediscovers Vouchers, there is no time like now to plan a jaunt around the island.

But if you are wading into the sea of deals for the first time, the options can seem mind-boggling.

There are more than 440 products spread across five booking platforms - Changi Recommends, GlobalTix, Klook, Traveloka and Trip.com - with more being added to the list each month.

Some tours can be booked only on certain platforms, staycation packages may vary and there are platform-specific deals to consider.

Still, like with any overseas trip, it is possible to snag good deals and organise a fun day out with a bit of planning.

Last December, marketing manager Selina Ang, 45, spent the day at Sentosa with her husband, a 46-year-old civil servant, and her 14-year-old son doing activities such as going on the MegaZip zipline ride, AJ Hackett giant swing and skydiving simulator (iFly Singapore).

Ms Ang says the family chose to visit attractions rather than do a staycation as they prefer having experiences together.

"Doing these activities as a family was memorable and we still talk about them now," says Ms Ang, who is among more than 400,000 Singaporeans who have used their vouchers as at Feb 1.

The Straits Times has done the research so you do not have to. Here is a guide to getting maximum value from your vouchers.

TAKE THE KIDS FOR FREE

Each adult can buy up to six child tickets for family members up to 18 years old, with a subsidy of $10 a ticket. This means if the child ticket costs $10 or less, you can redeem it for free.

The Singapore Flyer (str.sg/JHzg) is running a promotion where tickets for those aged three to 12 as well as 60 and above, cost $10 - less than half the usual price. So, kids ride free and seniors get a heavily discounted rate, though adults must buy full-priced tickets.

Admission to the Butterfly Park and Insect Kingdom in Sentosa (str.sg/JHzQ) also costs $10 for those aged 17 and below, and $12 for adults. A family of four, with two children, can visit the attraction by redeeming $20 worth of SingapoRediscovers Vouchers and a top-up of $4 cash.

Open-air playground Nestopia at Siloso Beach costs $10 for a ticket that admits an adult and a child up to 12 years old (str.sg/JHzA). Go on a weekday and redeem a popsicle from local company Frozt.

STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR WITH GOOD DEALS

Make your $100 credit last by looking out for well-priced attractions and tours, such as those priced between $15 and $35. Cobble a few together for a day out or stretch them over a few months.

Visit the Red Dot Design Museum at Marina Boulevard (str.sg/JHzG), where the $10 entrance fee comes with a $10 (or $11 from Tuesdays to Thursdays) food and shopping voucher that can be redeemed at the museum cafe and gift store.

If you are heading to Sentosa, get there via a round-trip cable car ride on the Mount Faber line ($20, str.sg/JHzN). Tickets include a beer from home-grown brewer Brewerkz or, until Sunday, a snack package from Arbora Hilltop Garden and Bistro at Faber Peak that comprises two pieces of chilli crab potato skins.

On the island, hop on a guided bus tour ($15, str.sg/JHzx) that covers highlights such as Fort Siloso Skywalk, Resorts World Sentosa and Sentosa Cove. The two-hour tour is a fuss-free sightseeing option for those with young children or the elderly.

And while visiting the Singapore Zoo might be a familiar memory for most, taking a Zoo Declassified! tour ($35, str.sg/JHzf) is likely to be a novel experience.

A guide will share behind-the-scenes insights on how the zoo is run, including design elements of exhibits, the techniques and importance of animal behaviour enrichment and what animals eat.

At just $3.80 more than a regular entry ticket purchased on the Singapore Zoo website, this tour is a bargain.

GREAT VALUE STAYCATIONS

Pack a suitcase, lounge by the pool, sink into a nest of plush pillows and fluffy sheets - these are the ways people conjure up the long-forgotten vacation.

Hotels know this and have launched all manner of staycation bundles. Think meal credits for in-room dining, early check-ins and late check-outs, room upgrades and admission tickets to nearby attractions.

Expect to pay about $200 to $300 (after redeeming the full value of your vouchers) for a swish hotel with freebies thrown in. Prices are generally higher on weekends.

To book multiple consecutive nights, make two separate bookings and drop a note to the hotel to request that it links both nights. Provide booking confirmation numbers. Requests are subject to availability, though hotels will do their best to accommodate.

Deals include a stay in The Fullerton Hotel's Premium Courtyard Room with breakfast for two ($338, str.sg/JHzb). It comes with breakfast, late check-out at 4pm from Sundays to Thursdays, complimentary parking and a Fullerton bear. Discounts are available on dining and spa treatments. Guests can also join a complimentary Fullerton Monument Tour and Maritime Journey Tour, subject to availability.

Book a stay at Fairmont hotel ($359, str.sg/JHzE) and get $100 dining credits that can be used at restaurants such as Italian joint Prego, Japanese restaurant Mikuni and Asian Market Cafe and for in-room dining. The room comes with breakfast and complimentary parking with unlimited re-entries.

EXCLUSIVE ACTIVITIES

Take your time to explore options on the five booking platforms as certain activities are exclusive to each one.

For instance, voucher redemption for the Star Wars Identities: The Exhibition at ArtScience Museum ($25, str.sg/JHz2) are available only on GlobalTix. The travelling show features costumes and props from the franchise such as Princess Leia's famous bikini and Jabba the Hutt's remote-controlled eyes, which will be on display until June.

Klook-exclusive activities include a tour to learn about Singapore's disappearing trades ($98, str.sg/JHz6), which includes a visit to a coffee-roasting factory, traditional bakery and the maker of Chinese paper houses which are burnt to pay respects to ancestors.

Or take part in a Chinatown murders game tour ($50, str.sg/JHzu), where you work in teams to solve the mystery behind a serial killer on the loose, learning about the history of the area in the process.

A MEAL TO REMEMBER

Although vouchers are eligible only for attractions, tours and hotel stays, you can still get a tasty meal and a drink or two on heritage walks that some participants describe as more eating than walking and cooking classes.

Tea and coffee drinkers alike will find their beverage of choice on the Kopi & Cha: Bitter Brews With A Story tour ($70, str.sg/JHzP), which includes a bak kut teh lunch and a stream of coffee and tea samples.

Participants will visit a traditional tea merchant to learn about roasting and blending leaves, taste different types of Singapore-style kopi, and find out the history of certain varieties such as why labourers used to drink theirs with butter.

Graze your way through the Traditional Taste Tour in Telok Ayer and Chinatown by Indie Singapore ($60, str.sg/JHzs), which includes snacks and drinks.

One sure way to enjoy a full meal is to take a cooking class, even if that means you will have to prepare the meal yourself.

A Thai cultural cooking class ($90, str.sg/JHze) takes participants through the aisles of a Thai supermarket, followed by a session cooking tom yum soup, papaya salad and khanom tako, a pudding with coconut topping.

A similar cooking class features Hokkien cuisine such as Fu Zhou red wine chicken and stir-fried rice cake ($90, str.sg/JHzn).

For dinner with a view, hop on Monster Day Tours' Southern Islands discovery sunset sail ($50, str.sg/JHzh), which comes with a halal bento dinner.

The two-hour cruise runs on selected Sundays and begins at Marina South Pier.

LOOK FOR PROMOTIONS

Keep an eye out for deals from the five booking platforms, where some discounts or freebies are stackable with the vouchers.

Traveloka is offering 15 per cent off hotel bookings with a minimum spending of $50 and 10 per cent off Xperience bookings with a minimum spending of $30. Use a DBS or POSB credit or debit card to qualify.

Other credit card-holders can also get up to $15 discounts on bookings.

For coupon codes and more information, go to str.sg/JHz7 or str.sg/JHz8.

Book a staycation on Klook with a minimum spending of $200 and use at least $50 of your vouchers to get a free $50 hotel voucher, valid until the end of the year. For more information, go to str.sg/JHzX.

Meanwhile, home-grown company GlobalTix is giving away a $5 Foodpanda voucher for the first 300 purchases made with a DBS or POSB credit or debit card every week. For more information, go to str.sg/JHzB.

DONATE YOUR VOUCHERS

No time to spend your vouchers? Donate them instead. Several platforms have launched pay-it-forward campaigns where Singaporeans can contribute their vouchers to various beneficiaries.

Since last December, Trip.com has raised donations of more than 700 tickets for causes such as Boys' Town and Club Rainbow. Beneficiaries visited attractions such as Singapore River Safari and Madame Tussauds Singapore.

And as part of an initiative organised by social enterprise ItsRainingRaincoats, Klook and Singapore Flyer, members of the public can purchase tickets for migrant workers to ride the Singapore Flyer. For more information or to donate your vouchers, go to str.sg/JHza.