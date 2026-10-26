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Need help paying for college? Try bass fishing

Anglers on Kentucky Lake awaiting the start of the Strike King Bassmaster High School National Championship in Buchanan, Tennessee, on July 31.

TENNESSEE – Just before sunrise on a Saturday in August, 25 boats bobbed in the marina at Paris Landing State Park in Buchanan, Tennessee, awaiting the start of the final round of the most prestigious event in high school bass fishing.

After The Star-Spangled Banner was played, the boats sped onto the 296km-long Kentucky Lake in search of bass, the heavier the better.