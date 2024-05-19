Need a break? I check out of the world with #Floortime

I used to relish the total body workout of kickboxing in the past. When I was depleted, my trainer would ask me to either lie down or walk around the gym.
I always chose the floor. In a flash, I could recover and check out of the ceaselessly spinning world.
Then recently, I discovered that posts with the hashtag #Floortime were amassing millions of TikTok views.
Canadian TikTok star @loewhaley, who posts about work, decompresses in between back-to-back Zoom meetings by sinking to the floor at home. She stares into the void. Her dog licks her. She is revived for the corporate grind.
Home from the gym, @squidasquida, a TikToker from Baltimore in the United States, looks at the shower impassively, then decides to chill on the floor.
The posts are amusing, and also reveal that people everywhere yearn for a mental reset and achieve it with mild subversion.
Calming effect
Reporting on the viral trend, The New York Times ran a wellness story in March with this headline: Are You A ‘Floor Person’? Why Lying On The Ground Feels So Good.
Psychologists quoted in the story reckoned that #Floortime helps people to feel “grounded”, though the benefits have not been researched.
Flat on your back, your posture is open and relaxed, which may have a calming effect, Dr Ellen Hendriksen, a clinical psychologist in Boston, told the publication. “Your body and mood want to align.”
Companies have piggy-backed on the viral sensation, including Brooklyn-based Uppeal, which has designed a standing desk that is adjustable for floor-sitting.
On its blog, Uppeal cites Dr Matthew Cavanaugh, a chiropractor specialising in back and neck pain, who explained that floor-sitting can prevent slouching. Sitting with crossed legs, the lower back is naturally pulled slightly into a supported position, resulting in better posture and reducing strain.
Like #girlmath that humorously describes how young women justify their expenses, or the flirtatious #suzysmile popularised by South Korean singer-actress Bae Suzy, TikTok trends can appear pointless, off-centre, perhaps a little subversive (my favourite).
When I think about it, lying on the floor is a tiny act of rebellion. Floors are for stepping on, not reclining. For that, we have proper beds and chairs. And shouldn’t we care that the gym floor is filthy?
All this reminds me of a free-spirited friend who lay prone under her piano years ago, chatting non-stop on the phone with me. She remained there when her sister, a home-based piano teacher, started instructing a student. Both of us babbled on, our voices rising above thunderous chords.
My friend is now a corporate high-flier and cannot recall the silly episode. But in those carefree days, it did not matter that she was an oddball to lounge under a thumping piano and do things differently.
Lie flat, push back
A colleague, when she works from home, lies on her mat in her workspace from time to time, and feels centred. She mentions the savasana yoga pose, where people are supine on their back, the body fully at rest.
She goes on to riff about tang ping or “lie flat”, the youth-propelled movement in China that rejects the compulsion to overwork and overachieve in a harshly competitive society. Young people are endlessly switched on, she says sympathetically.
Like quiet quitting, tang ping is a pushback against crushing expectations and stifling norms.
In times of powerlessness, acts of subversion, as tiny as lying flat on a work day, return us to a semblance of sanity.
Sure, we have a bunch of alternatives. Pop out for a walk before the sun sets, ruminate with a dear friend, read poetry. But the floor is the nearest for soul-soothing. A mental reset can cost nothing.
During my internet trawl, I discovered that Floortime is also the name of a relationship-based therapy for children with autism.
Parents or therapists get down on the floor to play and interact with kids at their eye level. This model builds up the strengths of kids through warm bonds, and was pioneered by the late American child psychiatrist Stanley Greenspan (1941 to 2010).
“In Floortime, you use this time with your child to excite her interests, draw her to connect to you, and challenge her to be creative, curious, and spontaneous – all of which move her forward intellectually and emotionally,” according to The Greenspan Floortime Approach site.
This sounds instinctual. A policeman or Sunday school teacher might get down on the floor to the child’s level. But it involves a choice, a bit of disregard for adult dignity, and taking a different path.
I have enjoyed #Floortime for my health, and sometimes to gently disrupt my norms, before discovering the TikTok phenomenon along with its memes and communities. In retrospect, I am now joining the dots to my earlier grounded pursuits.
In the past year, for instance, I have enjoyed dance-inspired home-based workouts that often end with lying on the floor and taking a sweet moment for myself.
Several times in the past, I have stargazed on a mat, under the cosmos, lost in time.
Lying on a futon in Japanese inns, I had usually preferred a higher bed. But I also felt fully on vacation when I was sleeping differently, on a fluffy futon unfurled on the floor.
Being untethered from the usual bedtime routine is a lovely change. So are the mental rebalancing, the back straightening, and the hints of subversion of #Floortime.