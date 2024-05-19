Need a break? I check out of the world with #Floortime

Lie flat, push back

A colleague, when she works from home, lies on her mat in her workspace from time to time, and feels centred. She mentions the savasana yoga pose, where people are supine on their back, the body fully at rest.

She goes on to riff about tang ping or “lie flat”, the youth-propelled movement in China that rejects the compulsion to overwork and overachieve in a harshly competitive society. Young people are endlessly switched on, she says sympathetically.

Like quiet quitting, tang ping is a pushback against crushing expectations and stifling norms.

In times of powerlessness, acts of subversion, as tiny as lying flat on a work day, return us to a semblance of sanity.

Sure, we have a bunch of alternatives. Pop out for a walk before the sun sets, ruminate with a dear friend, read poetry. But the floor is the nearest for soul-soothing. A mental reset can cost nothing.

During my internet trawl, I discovered that Floortime is also the name of a relationship-based therapy for children with autism.

Parents or therapists get down on the floor to play and interact with kids at their eye level. This model builds up the strengths of kids through warm bonds, and was pioneered by the late American child psychiatrist Stanley Greenspan (1941 to 2010).

“In Floortime, you use this time with your child to excite her interests, draw her to connect to you, and challenge her to be creative, curious, and spontaneous – all of which move her forward intellectually and emotionally,” according to The Greenspan Floortime Approach site.

This sounds instinctual. A policeman or Sunday school teacher might get down on the floor to the child’s level. But it involves a choice, a bit of disregard for adult dignity, and taking a different path.

I have enjoyed #Floortime for my health, and sometimes to gently disrupt my norms, before discovering the TikTok phenomenon along with its memes and communities. In retrospect, I am now joining the dots to my earlier grounded pursuits.

In the past year, for instance, I have enjoyed dance-inspired home-based workouts that often end with lying on the floor and taking a sweet moment for myself.

Several times in the past, I have stargazed on a mat, under the cosmos, lost in time.

Lying on a futon in Japanese inns, I had usually preferred a higher bed. But I also felt fully on vacation when I was sleeping differently, on a fluffy futon unfurled on the floor.

Being untethered from the usual bedtime routine is a lovely change. So are the mental rebalancing, the back straightening, and the hints of subversion of #Floortime.