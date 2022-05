"You were doing 20kmh faster than the limit. That's a speeding fine of NZ$120 (S$105)," the fatherly policeman tells me.

I lamely explain that I have been maintaining my speed in sync with the Harley-Davidson bike in front of me, but I had got carried away by the breathtaking scenery and did not look at the speedometer. I promise to watch my speed limit and humbly plead for a chance.