The American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card offers 1.5 miles per $1 spent on eligible purchases, uncapped base miles and automatic monthly crediting of miles

Everyday purchases can help travellers accumulate KrisFlyer miles towards their next holiday, making those long-awaited travel plans a little more achievable.

That dream holiday to Japan, China or Europe may have been sitting in your phone’s saved folder for months, with plans repeatedly pushed back. But everyday purchases – from groceries and meals out to the occasional shopping spree – could already be helping you get there.

With the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card, every $1 spent on eligible purchases now earns 1.5 KrisFlyer miles, up from 1.2 previously.

That is 25 per cent more KrisFlyer miles on the same eligible spending, with no cap on base KrisFlyer miles earned.

And with no minimum spend to start earning, even smaller purchases contribute to your KrisFlyer miles balance. KrisFlyer miles are also credited directly into your KrisFlyer account monthly, with no manual conversion or conversion fees.

What the enhanced 1.5-mile earn rate means for you

Consider a one-way Economy Saver award flight from Singapore to Tokyo, which requires 25,500 KrisFlyer miles*. At the new earn rate, you could accumulate that amount by spending about $1,417 a month on eligible purchases over a year, compared with $1,771 previously.

The difference is that you can accumulate the KrisFlyer miles needed for a redemption with less spending, subject to award rates and award seat availability.

Once your holiday plans take shape, booking the trip itself offers further opportunities to earn.

From flight bookings to airport privileges

Eligible Singapore Airlines and Scoot flight bookings earn 2 KrisFlyer miles per $1 spent, with no cap.

For frequent travellers, these bookings may also offer a faster route to KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership. Normally, attaining this status requires earning 50,000 Elite miles within 12 consecutive months, earned through flights or eligible non-flight expenditure with Kris+, KrisShop and Pelago.

However, Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card Members who charge $15,000 on eligible Singapore Airlines or Scoot flights within 12 months of card approval can qualify for an upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold, subject to terms.

For qualifying members, the benefits begin at the airport.

At Changi Airport, priority check-in means less time queuing, while an additional 20kg baggage allowance leaves more room for holiday shopping. Before departure, members can unwind with refreshments at the KrisFlyer Gold Lounge.

From priority check-in to lounge access and additional baggage allowance, KrisFlyer Elite Gold privileges can make the airport experience more convenient for eligible travellers. PHOTO: AMERICAN EXPRESS

Priority boarding offers a smoother start to the flight, while priority baggage handling can mean less waiting at the destination.

These privileges extend overseas, with access to eligible SilverKris Lounges and participating Star Alliance lounges worldwide, subject to access conditions.

More ways to earn KrisFlyer miles on your travels

The opportunities to accumulate KrisFlyer miles continue beyond flight bookings.

Planning a sightseeing experience or airport transfer? Eligible purchases through Pelago, Singapore Airlines’ travel experiences platform, earn 2 KrisFlyer miles per $1. The same rate applies to eligible KrisShop purchases.

Overseas spending can also contribute towards future trips. Amex KrisFlyer Ascend Card Members who spend the equivalent of $10,000 or more in foreign currency between Nov 1, 2026, and Oct 31, 2027, can receive a Foreign Spend Miles Redemption Voucher worth 18,000 KrisFlyer miles.

The voucher provides a one-off discount of 18,000 KrisFlyer miles on an eligible flight redemption, subject to terms.

You will also receive three Member Invites each calendar year to refer friends to American Express, worth a total of 45,000 KrisFlyer miles. Terms and conditions apply.

From everyday purchases to holiday bookings and overseas spending, the enhanced earn rate and travel-related benefits offer several ways to accumulate KrisFlyer miles towards future trips.

Receive up to 45,000 bonus KrisFlyer miles when you sign up for the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card by Jan 31, 2027, redeemable for a return trip to Shanghai, China*. Terms and conditions apply.

*All award flight rates mentioned above are based on the Singapore Airlines Saver Award chart. This information is correct as of November 2026.