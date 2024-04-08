More Gen Zs look to the hospitality and tourism industry for meaningful jobs

(Clockwise from top left) Ms Elaine Chua, Mr Larry Lee, Ms Adrienne Yim and Ms Shaanthinii Chandramogan. PHOTOS: SWISSOTEL THE STAMFORD, COURTESY OF LARRY LEE, ADRIENNE YIM, SHAANTHINII CHANDRAMOGAN
Sarah Stanley
Updated
Apr 08, 2024, 03:05 PM
Published
Apr 08, 2024, 03:00 PM
SINGAPORE – Guest relations executive Elaine Chua works 9½-hour shifts five days a week at Swissotel The Stamford. Even though the 24-year-old’s schedule changes weekly, and some days start earlier and end later than others, she finds it easy to be motivated for work.

Beyond working the check-in counters, she also supports the teams handling foreign airline crew stays and assists with operations in the executive lounge. Part and parcel of the job is resolving guest complaints and offering service recovery options such as discounts or complimentary upgrades to keep customers happy, which can be stressful. 

