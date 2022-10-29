Monaco beyond the glitz

The distinct but faint smell of aerosol wafts through the air as we approach Casino de Monte-Carlo, Monaco’s legendary crown jewel.

Built in 1863, this is a lavish example of belle epoque architecture and a majestic backdrop for a constant parade of Rolls-Royces, Ferraris, Porsches and other exotic cars which signal that the French Riviera is where the world’s ultra-rich convene.

Intriguingly juxtaposed against all this glitz and glamour is a street art festival.

Street art & sustainability

This is the sixth year that the UPAINT festival – previously known as Urban Painting Around the World or UPAW – has been held in Monaco. But it is the first year it has been given such a prestigious spot in the city – testament to the event’s growing influence in the principality.

The 2022 edition featured 14 street artists from all over the world, including American graffiti artist pioneer Futura, who were commissioned to create original artwork in real time over the span of three days last June.

At the end of the festival, the works, each inspired by a sustainability and wildlife theme, were auctioned off with proceeds raised for the Human Wildlife Initiative of the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation to protect wildlife in rural and mountainous areas in the neighbouring South of France.