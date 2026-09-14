Michelin-starred chef Vicky Cheng’s favourite food joints in Hong Kong

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Chef Vicky Cheng, who is classically trained in French cuisine, opened restaurants Vea in 2015 and Wing in 2021.

Sea cucumbers are notoriously finicky to work with. Vicky Cheng, founder and executive chef of Michelin-selected Wing and one-Michelin-starred Vea in Hong Kong, knows this all too well.

Blooming – or rehydrating – dried sea cucumber is a tedious process. Over several days, it must be soaked and boiled repeatedly before it is ready to cook. Any misstep in the rehydration process can cause it to either disintegrate or become rubbery.

It is a skill Cheng had to master when he began experimenting with local dried seafood, including fish maw and dried abalone, for his restaurants. Born in Hong Kong, raised in Canada and classically trained in French cuisine, he returned to his birthplace in 2011, and later opened Vea in 2015 and Wing in 2021.

A six-course tasting menu at Vea is priced from HK$1,880 (S$305), while an eight-course menu starts from HK$2,280. The dishes are seasonal, and Cheng sources ingredients from wet markets such as Wan Chai Market and Ap Lei Chau Market.

Chef Cheng often picks out fresh seafood at Ap Lei Chau Market. PHOTO: COURTESY OF VICKY CHENG

Roasted sea cucumber is among the dishes featured at Cheng’s restaurant Vea. PHOTO: VEA

He uses these ingredients in contemporary dishes that combine Chinese flavours with European techniques – an indication of how Hong Kong’s fine-dining scene has evolved.

“Around 15 years ago, when I returned to Hong Kong, we didn’t have fine Indian, fine Korean, or many fusion cuisine places. Now we have some of the best versions of these cuisines in Hong Kong,” he says, naming Korean restaurant Mosu and French restaurant Caprice among his favourites.

“Nobody comes to a fine-dining restaurant because they’re hungry. They come for the experience that stays in their memory.”

Some of his favourite meals are crowd-pleasers, too.

At Yat Lok Restaurant, a popular Cantonese roast meat eatery famed for its roast goose, his order rarely changes. Instead of the crowd-favourite drumstick, he typically orders “one thing and one thing only”: goose back meat.

“I love the pieces of meat that are closer to the bones because they’re much more flavourful and you can taste the concentrated spice rub,” he says.

For more roast meat options, he recommends Sun Kwai Heung, known for its caramelised, charred char siew and crispy roast pork. He suggests having the meat with a bowl of rice and teas like Pu-erh and Dan Cong to cut through the ribbons of buttery fat.

For seafood, Cheng visits Ap Lei Chau Market to buy fresh catch and takes it to restaurants such as Stir-Fry King in Ap Lei Chau Main Street to be cooked.

“Hong Kong seafood is so high in quality because it is fresh and typically wild, not farmed,” he says, adding that seafood there is most commonly eaten steamed.

“It’s a privilege to steam seafood because you only would use this technique when you have the freshest seafood available. Otherwise, you might fry it or disguise it with sauce.”

With so much to eat in Hong Kong, Cheng says visitors should have a game plan. For fine-dining restaurants like Vea and Wing, he recommends booking at least four weeks ahead. For casual meals, it helps to decide on a cuisine before narrowing down the options.

“Hong Kong is such a special place because every category – fine dining, casual or street – has some of the best versions available in the city,” he says.

“There are places where you sit on a plastic stool and you’re not paying a lot of money, but you have some of the best meals of your life there.”