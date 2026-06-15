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Dream Cruises celebrates its anniversary with sailings featuring stars like chef Tommie Lee (left) and YouTuber Amotti.

SINGAPORE – Cruise entertainment has traditionally centred on stage productions, live music and movie screenings. But as travellers seek more unique and immersive experiences, cruise lines are rethinking what entertainment at sea can look like.

Among the latest ways to attract passengers are celebrity-led sailings that offer exclusive experiences, from culinary demonstrations and wellness workshops to live performances and meet-and-greet sessions.

Dream Cruises is one such cruise line to roll out such programming. To mark its 10th anniversary, it launched a year-long campaign featuring a series of themed sailings headlined by South Korean celebrities.

In May, chef Tommie Lee, a fan favourite better known as French Papa from Season 2 of Netflix’s cooking reality show Culinary Class Wars ( 2025 to present ), hosted a cooking demonstration on board the cruise line’s flagship Genting Dream vessel during a two-night voyage from Singapore to Melaka.

The ship is also offering a five-course menu featuring some of his signature French dishes, including escargot vol-au-vent, an appetiser of snails served in puff pastry, and bouillabaisse maison, a fish stew. The menu will be available at the ship’s Bistro Restaurant until July 3, priced from $90 a person.

Food has always been an important part of the experience , says Michael Goh, president of StarDream Cruises, parent company of Dream Cruises. He says bookings at Bistro Restaurant rose by about 50 per cent during certain weeks following the launch of the French Papa menu.

The cruise line has more celebrity-led sailings in the pipeline.

In May, chef Tommie Lee from Netflix’s cooking reality show Culinary Class Wars 2 hosted a cooking demonstration on board Genting Dream. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES

Chef Tommie Lee’s escargot vol-au-vent is one of the dishes available at Genting Dream’s Bistro Restaurant until July 3. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES

In July, fitness YouTuber Amotti, who won the second season of Netflix’s reality competition show Physical: 100 (2024), will host a Hyrox-inspired wellness programme, while in October, K-pop girl group KIIRAS will perform and hold meet-and-greet sessions. Both will take place on two-night Singapore-Melaka cruises.

For the sailing with Amotti, guests have to register on board on a first-come, first-served basis for Hyrox-inspired fitness classes led by him, which cost $25 a person. He will also lead complimentary activities such as high-intensity interval training workouts and a meet-and-greet session.

Performances by KIIRAS will be free and available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Each two-night celebrity-led sailing aboard Genting Dream costs from $199.50 a person. Cabins are still available as at June 15 .

K-pop girl group KIIRAS will perform on board Genting Dream in October. PHOTO: DREAM CRUISES

A standard two-night Singapore-Melaka voyage in August costs from $160 a person, based on checks by The Straits Times.

The focus on South Korean personalities was a deliberate choice, says Colin Kerr, senior vice-president of entertainment at StarDream Cruises. About 40 per cent of passengers sailing from Singapore are Singaporeans, with the remaining 60 per cent comprising international travellers.

“We always get the nationality breakdown for our sailings and we give that to the cruise directors, who tweak the entertainment programming to suit the passenger profile,” he says.

“Right now, there’s a huge interest in South Korean culture in Singapore, so we planned our anniversary programming around that. We also know these days that people want to participate and engage, rather than simply sit and watch. Attention spans have dropped significantly.”

The company has also strengthened its focus on entertainment innovation. In December 2025, it introduced a new entertainment manager role tasked with tracking emerging trends, gathering guest feedback and developing fresh experiences .

Royal Caribbean International has invested heavily in immersive entertainment. PHOTO: ROYAL CARIBBEAN

The move reflects an evolution taking place across the cruise industry. Royal Caribbean International, for example, has invested heavily in immersive entertainment, featuring Broadway productions like Mamma Mia! and Cats, ice-skating performances and high-diving water shows that have become signature attractions across its fleet.

Meanwhile, Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Adventure, homeported in Singapore, has transformed much of the ship into an immersive entertainment environment featuring themed zones and character shows.

For sailings from July 15 to Aug 30, StarCruises will feature popular pig cartoon character McDull on board its Star Voyager ship. Its themed itinerary will include exclusive entertainment, interactive family activities, character appearances and themed dining for sailings from Hong Kong to destinations such as Okinawa in Japan, Danang in Vietnam, and Xiamen, China .

For cruise operators, continually refreshing the entertainment line-up can be operationally complex. But Goh says it is increasingly necessary in a crowded market where travellers are always seeking new reasons to return.

“This is key to our business today. We have to be very innovative and constantly renew the customer experience,” he adds.