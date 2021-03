The Clan Hotel Singapore is a new oasis nestled within the Central Business District (CBD). The 30-storey hotel, which opened on March 1, fuses modern luxury and technology with old-school experiences and echoes of Chinatown's migrant history, mindful of the heritage around its Cross Street location.

A shiny black Mercedes-Benz rolls up to my sleepy Housing Board estate to pick up my husband and me for our stay - a media preview prior to the hotel's launch.