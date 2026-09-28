Malaga travel: 4 things to do in the gateway to Spain’s Mediterranean coast
- Malaga offers rich history with ancient Roman theatre, the Alcazaba fortress, and about 40 museums, including one dedicated to Picasso.
- Visitors can enjoy local seafood in Pedregalejo, explore cave houses in Setenil de las Bodegas, and experience the cliffside town of Ronda.
- The Caminito del Rey is an 8km cliff walk with scenic views and wildlife, accessible by day tours from Malaga.
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MALAGA, SPAIN – The city of Malaga is beloved as a European beach destination, but all I want to do is hide in the shade.
Can you blame me? It is late June right after a heatwave.