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Malaga travel: 4 things to do in the gateway to Spain’s Mediterranean coast

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The picturesque town of Ronda is a perfect day trip from Malaga.

The picturesque town of Ronda is a perfect day trip from Malaga.

PHOTO: ADOBE STOCK

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Stephanie Yeo

  • Malaga offers rich history with ancient Roman theatre, the Alcazaba fortress, and about 40 museums, including one dedicated to Picasso.
  • Visitors can enjoy local seafood in Pedregalejo, explore cave houses in Setenil de las Bodegas, and experience the cliffside town of Ronda.
  • The Caminito del Rey is an 8km cliff walk with scenic views and wildlife, accessible by day tours from Malaga.

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MALAGA, SPAIN – The city of Malaga is beloved as a European beach destination, but all I want to do is hide in the shade.

Can you blame me? It is late June right after a heatwave.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.