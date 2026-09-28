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Malaga travel: 4 things to do in the gateway to Spain’s Mediterranean coast

The picturesque town of Ronda is a perfect day trip from Malaga.

MALAGA, SPAIN – The city of Malaga is beloved as a European beach destination, but all I want to do is hide in the shade.

Can you blame me? It is late June right after a heatwave.