Make time for more holidays: Enjoy the great outdoors or take on the Wild West in an old-school 'shoot-out'

A beautiful marina from which you can enjoy an ice-cold beer and take in the sight of gleaming yachts. A coastal trail that meanders through unspoiled forests teeming with unique flora and fauna. A beachfront dining experience that’ll let you relive your best European summer vacation.

While this scenario might sound like a holiday where you’ll have to travel out of the country for, it is more within your grasp than you think.

Sentosa might have earned a reputation as a family-friendly retreat with its themed attractions, expansive stretches of beaches and scenic cable car rides, but it is also home to many hidden gems that showcase a decidedly different side to visitors.