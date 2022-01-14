Make time for more holidays: Enjoy the great outdoors or take on the Wild West in an old-school 'shoot-out'

A beautiful marina from which you can enjoy an ice-cold beer and take in the sight of gleaming yachts. A coastal trail that meanders through unspoiled forests teeming with unique flora and fauna. A beachfront dining experience that’ll let you relive your best European summer vacation.
While this scenario might sound like a holiday where you’ll have to travel out of the country for, it is more within your grasp than you think.
Sentosa might have earned a reputation as a family-friendly retreat with its themed attractions, expansive stretches of beaches and scenic cable car rides, but it is also home to many hidden gems that showcase a decidedly different side to visitors.
Located just 10 minutes from the heartland of Singapore, the island makes for a perfect restorative getaway anytime life gets too hectic. And if reconnecting with loved ones is your priority for 2022, then make time for more holidays on Sentosa as you bond over uncovering its new delights and rediscovering familiar sights.
Whole new worlds await on the Southside
Southside, Sentosa’s new integrated waterside lifestyle and events venue, promises plenty of fun for everyone.
Newly renovated and relocated from Resorts World Sentosa, HeadRock VR, Singapore’s first virtual reality theme park, now offers eight virtual experiences that will transport you to new worlds and get your adrenaline pumping.
Battle zombies as you try to survive the apocalypse, or go on the ultimate jungle rafting ride through rapids while escaping from a T-rex. There’s something for every adrenaline junkie.
Kids will love the new Hello My Dino! interactive zone, a futuristic children’s playground that combines analogue and digital technology for hours of fun.
Fuel up at Interim Market, a hipster-cool food hall housed within an industrial warehouse offering a slew of new-to-market and independent dining concepts, including the popular 4AM Pizza.
Enjoy craft beers and cocktails on tap from Glugland and Junglefowl, and tuck into rustic home-style French fare from 5 by Sans-Façon, or find what else tickles your fancy at the other dining options available.
HeadRock VR
Where: 80 Siloso Road, Southside Blk B, #01-03, Singapore 098969
Operating hours: 11am to 7pm, Thursdays to Tuesdays; closed on Wednesdays
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/headrock-vr/
Interim Market
Where: Southside Sentosa, 80 Siloso Road, Singapore 098969
Operating hours: 6pm to 10.30pm (Fri), 11.30am to 10.30pm (Sat and Sun)
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/dining/interim-market/
Spend a lazy summer day by the marina
It’s hard not to feel relaxed when you’re relishing a meal set against the stunning backdrop of the marina. Tucked away from the bustle and liveliness of Sentosa, Quayside Isle at Sentosa Cove offers a respite to those who want to unwind and be spoiled by good food and views.
If you want to relive a European holiday of good food, drinks and endless summer days, take your pick between Spanish restaurant Sabio by the Sea and Greek tavern Mykonos On The Bay, and order a spread of tasty small plates to share. Sabio’s seafood paellas and Mykonos’ meat platters are must-orders.
Alternatively, you can’t go wrong with fresh seafood and a frosty glass of Pinot Grigio at Greenwood Fish Market.
Weather permitting, the best seats in the house are obviously the ones outdoors, where you get an unobstructed view of the marina. If you’re just passing by while on a relaxing stroll or bike ride, grab a refreshing fruity concoction from Joe & the Juice, or get your caffeine fix at Parallel Coffee Roasters.
Holiday tip: Come early enough for happy hour at one of the restaurants or bars, and stay long enough to watch dusk descend upon the marina in shades of amber and ochre.
Where: 31 Ocean Way, Singapore 098375
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/get-inspired/sentosa-guides/what-to-eat-at-quayside-isle/
Island-hop to your heart’s content
Your island adventure continues beyond Sentosa. With the opening of Sentosa Jetty @ Cove, the Southern Islands are just a short 15-minute ferry ride away.
From Sentosa Cove, the ferry takes you directly to Lazarus Island, from which you can make the 15-minute trek across a causeway to St John’s Island. The latter is popular with trekkers, cyclists (you can bring your own bike onto the ferry service at no extra charge!) and anyone who wants to revel in being away from the concrete jungle.
Good news for parents and fur-parents: You can bring along prams and your pets on the ferry service as well at no extra charge.
Otherwise, bring a picnic basket and set up camp with your kids on the sandy beach of Eagle’s Bay on Lazarus Island. The waters here glitter in different hues of blue, and call for a leisurely soak on a hot day.
Where: 1 Cove Avenue, Singapore 098537
Ferry departure hours: Cove to Seringat: 9am, 11am, 1pm and 3pm; Seringat to Cove: 10.30am, 12.30am, 2.30pm and 5.30pm. Available on Fridays, weekends and public holidays
Price: From $15
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/events/sentosa-ferry-services/
A hidden gem for nature buffs
Lace up your hiking boots and grab your nature-loving kids for an adventure. Sentosa’s nature offerings are not only family-friendly, but also packed with tons of things to explore en route such as interactive exhibits, sculptures and fascinating galleries at Sentosa Nature Discovery.
For example, did you know that there are eight different types of habitat found on Sentosa, including some of the rarest coastal rainforests, rocky seashores and wetlands? The centre itself carries an interesting historical tidbit: It used to be a station for the old Sentosa Monorail.
Spend a quiet, educational afternoon at the Geology Gallery, which showcases earth processes and rock formation, geological map, coastal forests, rock samples and fossils. It even posits that Sentosa was a lake bed submerged beneath a prehistoric lake called “Lake Sentosa” 200 million years ago. Fascinating!
The exit of the Sentosa Nature Discovery gallery directly links to Imbiah bridge, which makes it the perfect gateway to your exploration of Sentosa’s nature trails.
Where: 40 Imbiah Road, Sentosa Nature Discovery, Singapore 099702
Opening hours: 9am to 5pm
Price: Free admission
Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to%20do/attractions/sentosa-nature-discovery
Explore the island’s great outdoors
With multiple scenic nature walks for you to explore, there’s no better way to truly discover Sentosa than on foot. These nature trails are suitable for trekkers of all ages, so round up the family or your best pals for a day of exploration together.
Start your trek at Sentosa Nature Discovery, located at Imbiah Lookout, which brings you to Mount Imbiah, a forested hill that’s one of two protected nature areas on Sentosa. Navigate through 2.3km of lush vegetation, models of wildlife and man-made structures that serve as perfect spots for photo ops. The area is also home to 80 different species of resident and migratory birds, so keep your eyes peeled and your phone cameras ready.
Upon completing the Imbiah Trail, you will end up at Siloso Point, which marks the start of your exploration of Fort Siloso, just a short 5-minute walk away. The Fort Siloso Skywalk, which leads to the entry point of the fort, offers an unobstructed, panoramic view of Sentosa as well as neighbouring islands in the distance.
Once you’ve reached the fort itself, choose between the Heritage Trail, which takes you on a journey back in time to the events leading up to the Japanese Occupation, or the Gun Trail, with awe-inspiring replicas of coastal guns that were in action during the Battle of Singapore.
End your day with a relaxing stroll on the lesser-known Coastal Trail, which can be accessed from the Siloso Point bus stop near Fort Siloso.
This 2.2km stretch through the coastal jungle is home to multiple species of wildlife and endangered plants. Once you reach the coast, a refreshing sea breeze and lovely views await.
Operating hours: 9am to 5pm
Websites: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/get-inspired/sentosa-guides/guide-to-imbiah-trail-nature-walk-in-sentosa/
https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/get-inspired/sentosa-guides/guide-to-coastal-trail-nature-walk-in-sentosa/
Savour beachfront gastronomy along Sentosa’s beaches
A visit to Sentosa is never complete until you have dined beachside and re-lived some of your favourite summer holiday moments. Options abound along the beachfront, but FOC Sentosa and Summerhouse Beach Club are two must-visits.
FOC Sentosa along Palawan Beach is known for its excellent tapas, cocktails and idyllic Mediterranean mood. Book a beach daybed for the best views in the house and order a few rounds of frosty Gin & Tonic to enjoy under the sun – a favourite of the Spaniards. A siesta is optional, but recommended.
Prefer a more high-octane atmosphere? Summerhouse Beach Club brings the energy in spades with the AJ Hackett bungy jump arena, where thrill-seekers will take the plunge from the 47m-high Skypark Sentosa Bungy tower.
Even if you don’t join in on the fun, the buzz of excitement will keep you energised as you delight in classic coastal cuisine (think: fish and chips, and poke bowls).
FOC Sentosa
Where: 110 Tanjong Beach Walk, Singapore 098943
Operating hours: Wednesdays to Sundays, 11.30am to 10:30pm; closed on Mondays and Tuesdays
Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/dining/foc-sentosa
Summerhouse Beach Club
Where: 30 Siloso Beach Walk, Sentosa Island, Singapore
Operating hours: 1.30pm to 7pm (Mon, Thu, Fri); 12.30pm to 7pm (Sat, Sun and PH)
Website: https://www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/dining/summerhouse-beach-club/
A 4D experience to remember
For families with young kids, be sure to pencil in a day of thrills and spills at Sentosa 4D Adventureland.
Whether you’re feeling up for a wild jungle expedition or an exhilarating ride through a haunted mine, the 4D technology used at this theme park is just realistic enough to have you clutching the edge of your seat, but safe and fun for all ages to enjoy.
Make sure to give Desperados a shot – no pun intended. A Western action adventure set in the Wild West, Desperados invites audience members to step into the shoes of a deputy sheriff in a Western town and interact with on-screen foes by way of an old-school shoot-out.
If that’s not your cup of tea, take on the spine-chilling Haunted Mine Ride 4D, glide through perilous rivers in the Extreme Log Ride or get to the heart of the action with Journey 2: The Mysterious Island.
Where: 51B Imbiah Road, Singapore 099708
Opening hours: 3pm to 6.30pm (Fri and Mon); 1pm to 6.30pm (Sat, Sun and PH)
Price: From $31 per child and $42.20 per adult
Website: www.sentosa.com.sg/en/things-to-do/attractions/sentosa-4d-adventureland